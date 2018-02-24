Uganda: Govt Launches National Reading Campaign in Schools

Education and Sports minister Janet Museveni has tasked parents, whether literate or illiterate, to support their children's reading practice at home in order to improve learning outcomes in schools.

Ms Museveni says many parents are not aware of their role in children's literacy due to heavy workloads and busy schedules thus failing to allocate time to read with their children.

"Some parents believe that once I have taken my children to school, paid school fees, lunch and all scholastic materials, I have done my part. Other parents think that since I have never gone to school, I cannot read with children at home," Ms Museveni said in a speech read for her by the state minister for higher education, John C Muyingo, during the launch of the National Uganda Learning campaign held at Kasaala Girls primary school in Luweero district yesterday.

She added: "Parents don't value education. I have heard some parents say, for me I never went to school but I have land or properties. You will notice that children of such parents are usually in gardens or selling in family business during school time."

Dubbed "Tusomere Wamu" (Let's read together), the three-month Uganda Learning Campaign will cover 98 districts aimed at promoting parental engagement in children's reading practice at home.

The campaign is as a result of a 2016 study by the Education ministry with support from USAid that identified low levels of parental engagement in children's reading practice at home to be a major cause of low literacy levels in Uganda.

The results were reinforced by similar studies supported by USAid in Malawi and Senegal, which showed that a combination of both in-school and home efforts in support of reading are necessary for early grade literacy.

According to Ms Museveni, society still believes that when a child speaks English, he/she is progressing well and on a journey to pass exams, which is not normally the case.

"We still have P7 pupils ready to sit Uneb exams when they cannot even read P5 materials yet they can speak English. Uganda's children can, and must, learn to read within the first few years of schooling," she said, adding that reading skills must be emphasized in the early classes of primary one to four or earlier if possible.

The reading campaign is part of the USAid/Uganda Literacy Achievement and Retention Activity (2015-2020) project implemented by RTI International to support the education ministry to improve early grade reading and promote positive and supportive school learning environs.

USAid Uganda education specialist Sarah Mayanja said it is a joint responsibility of parents and teachers to nature the healthy, social, emotional and physical and cognitive by engaging them in reading.

"Reading is the most important academic skill children develop in the early grades. Children need additional reading or time to practice at home for at least 20 minutes per day and parents must be at the forefront on this," Mayanja said, urging head teachers to ensure that teachers are on the task while at school and allocate more time on reading in classes.

She added that if a parent cannot read or listen, they can develop a reading culture by strengthening their children's vocabulary through asking children to read for them, telling stories or encourage they ask them what they see as they do any activity together at home.

Going forward, at least 600,000 simple story cards in English and local languages will be distributed to primary schools for children to borrow at no cost and read for their parents daily during the campaign.

Several text messages will also be sent out to parents remind and encourage them to set up small reading spaces like under the tree, veranda, and kitchen, among others to ease the reading process.

Speaking on behalf of parents, Cissy Kazibwe, a resident of Luweero, said the reading campaign has come at a time when parents are anxious to see how they can better support children to first learn how to read instead of cramming to pass exams.

"As a parent, it hurts to pay for your child's education but end up with poor grades because of poor reading. Since we have been involved this time, we should ensure that we work with teachers and have value for our hard-earned money," Kazibwe said.