Ethiopia: Industries in Fighting Unemployment

Industries have a huge impact on one's economic development as they hire great deal of citizens, provide opportunity for knowledge and technology transfer, and generate large amount of foreign currency disclosed Ministry of Industry,(MOI).

Shimelis Sisay, Senior Public Relation Officer at MOI told The Ethiopian Herald that the nation is building various standardized industrial parks in every corner of the nation. The parks, besides supporting the development of the nation, create jobs for many citizens.

Through the assessment done on companies by MOI, few companies have shown an extraordinary performance in terms of job creation and participating in social responsibility. Amongst them is found Hawassa Industrial Park.

Shimelis indicated though the park was expected to create jobs for 60,000 citizens in two phases, currently around 12,000 citizens are employed in the park.

"With the aim of minimizing bureaucracy that is a bottleneck for the growth of the industry, the park provides one-stop shop services to provide various services at one place", he noted.

Anbessa Shoe Factory is among the factories that registered a great performance. The company's startup capital is 299 million. So far, it has employed about 1535 citizens. As to the PR officer, Castle Wine Factory which is located around Zeway city is also one of the industries that have played a great role in job creation. Currently, it has hired 900 citizens, he added.

According to Shimelis, Chinese company called Tal Garment with a startup capital of 7.2 billion dollar, has hired about 650 citizens, out of which 80% are women. The company also generates huge amount of foreign currency.

Another company that went under the assessment and showed best performance was Chinese company called JP textile, it has presently created job for about 500 citizens. The company's startup capital was 22 million dollar, according to him.

He further mentioned that the company participates in a variety of social responsibility activities. Thus, it plays a huge role in environmental protection activities. Moreover, collaborating with the society, the company plants different tree seeding, provides potable water, and participates in infrastructural activities.