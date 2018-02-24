Africa: Ethiopia's Stability Envisages Africa's Inclusive Development

opinion

As Ethiopia is the second most populous nation in Africa, its main challenges are sustaining its progressive economic growth and ensuring poverty reduction, which requires significant improvement in job creation and improved governance.

To make certain a comprehensive growth in the country, the government will need to improve its governance, empower local authorities, and become more accountable to its citizens, according to members of the diplomatic community.

Following the instabilities observed recently in some parts of the country, the government has declared a State of Emergency(SoE) to protect losses of life and damages in properties as well as to adjust political reforms.

Foreign Minister Dr. Workeneh Gebeyehu affirmed foreign diplomats that the SoE which runs for six months since last week will certainly be helpful in bringing lasting peace and reinstating the constitutional law and order in place.

As to Dr. Workeneh, the situation in Ethiopia has returned to normalcy, and peace has prevailed so far following the declaration of the SoE and other measures taken by the government.

In this regard, The Ethiopian Herald has met with some members of the diplomatic communities to discuss about the current situation in Ethiopia in one hand and their views about the SoE on the other hand.

Deputy Commissioner of the African Union Quartey Thomas Kwesi says the African Union (AU) supports the initiatives that the government has taken to bring improvements in all aspects.

As Ethiopia's peace, stability is significant for Africa's inclusive advancement; AU calls the government of Ethiopia to protect the peace and security of the people as well as to safeguard public and private properties from damage.

Apart from its recognition in managing the surrounding peace and stability, Ethiopia has also acceptance in participating to safeguard world serenity and tranquility, the Commissioner added.

Similarly, William, a Diplomat from the African Union also says we believe in the government and people of Ethiopia to be able to resolve this situation, as it is a political issue in nature, we have a strong conviction that Ethiopia will come out of this process peacefully. These are what we desire and looking for meeting the aspirations of all Ethiopians.

Though the government seems somewhat missing control of this great country, be it the SoE and the political situation, it is the constitution, the people and the government of Ethiopia that could tackle these matters.

Ambassador of Netherlands to Ethiopia, Bengt Van Loosdercht for his part said although it is a good move to invite the international community for discussion and it is also compulsory to hold inclusive dialogue with all segments of the society such as civil society organizations, public institutions and media houses among others.

"Respecting the decree is respecting the democratic freedom of the people." As the government intends to protect people's properties and their constitutional rights, the government will take its responsibility to undergo everything in the implementation process, he commented.

Ambassador Bengt also says the declaration of the SoE will not affect the involvement of Netherland investors in this country as it assures their security, and less harm on their physical infrastructures of the flower growers in Oromia and Amhara states.

Sudan, South Sudan and other countries' Ambassadors lauded the declaration of the SoE and the various measures that the country has taken to broaden political freedom and run smooth democratization process.

As the country is working towards more openness and more inclusiveness, it is commendable that the government takes responsibility to ensure peace and development in the country.

Ambassador of Kenya to Ethiopia Catherine Muigai Mwangi says for her part that the SoE declared in Ethiopia is imperative to ensuring the well being of the public, and returning the previous sustainable peace and stability in the country and beyond.

According to her, as the government is incredibly displaying open and transparent progress to ensure peace and order in this country, it is necessary to support all the reforms of the Ethiopian government and the people as well.

Other members of the diplomatic communities believed that following the Prime Minister's decision to resign from his position, the government has to make use of the existing measures and opportunities to transfer power peacefully thereby to ensure peace and stability in the country.