Ethiopia: Manifesting Culture Through Costumes and Afro Hair Style

Ethiopia is a country comprising a range of multinational, multilingual and many-sided cultures, which draw the attention of people worldwide. Furthermore, Ethiopia is known for a broad-array of religious festivities celebrated at different times in different parts of the country year on year.

Here it suffices to take Epiphany (Timket) and the finding of the True Cross (Meskel). There are as well cultural festivals celebrated by citizens across the country such as, Enkutatash and what not. By the same token, the various Nations and Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia are also known for their eye-catching dressing styles.

As just many would agree, Ethiopia is a Land of discovery consisting of a spectrum of great antiquities with various cultures and traditions. The country's religious ceremonies, cultures wedding ceremonies and rituals have been attracting the attention of many for ages.

There are as well different cultures which have been losing their grip or influence eroded by the tide of time. The trend of modernity is as well pouring cold water on the cultures of some of our assets. There are as well some groups who do not have a wee-drop of idea concerning the different cultures of our country.

On the contrary, there are people struggling day and night to keep the originality of their respective cultures by bringing into play different remedial options.

Teshome Ayele (nicknamed Balehageru/ the provincial lad) is among one of them. There was no stone he left unturned to keep the pristine nature of his birth place intact and introduce its cultural values here and abroad. He was born and raised in Northern Shewa Zone, Tegulet and Bulega Kassim Kebele. He does not want to detach himself from introducing his cultures in different ways as he all the time gives due weight and attention to our culture.

"Culture is beauty. It is a representation of a certain community. It as well is a wealth which could be changed into asset. Culture is also representation of modernity. Most Nations, Nationalities and Peoples of Ethiopia have a system of exercising punitive measures against wrong doers through their respective cultures. They as well have systems of declaring truce and burying the hatchet," said Teshome.

Teshome is the fifth child of the family. It was playing the different cultural games of our country he grew up.

More often than not, by way of introducing the country's culture he decorates himself head to foot in traditional clothes. Apart from herding cattle like any of his age mates, he gives priority to his culture more than anything under the sun. He was dreaming of making ends meet with the intention of pulling himself from the shackles of poverty. He was dreaming of becoming somebody down the road.

Teshome joined a Priest School and later he joined basic education and studied Amharic Alphabets. He grew to be excellent at reading and writing almost immediately. As a matter of fact, there was lack of teaching materials.

Aside from helping his parents in the farming activities, his parents wanted him to go to school with a view to making his future bread buttered well through education.

He attended education from grades three to six delivered only by three teachers. There were shortages of teaching materials at that point. He was one of the outstanding students in the area. Then, Teshome came to Debre Birhan and learnt from grades seven to nine at Atse Zeriacob School.

Teshome then came to Addis Ababa. He was dreaming of leading a good life even if he knew life is not a bed of roses. He knew for sure that life would not be that easy for him to stand on his feet. He did not want poverty to fetter his hand and foot. He was thinking of becoming somebody else every so often. With a view to realizing his dream, Teshome started living under the same roof with his uncle.

In a little while, he kept on hunting for a job. As his lucky star was with him, Teshome got hired as a guard in a certain place. The salary was not that enough. This being the case, he kept on looking for a better job and at the end of the day he found a job at BGI Ethiopia as a bearer. Working there, he joined a driving school. In due course, he successfully passed theoretical and practical exams and earned a driver's license. He was working eighteen to twenty hours a day.

"I learnt the love of work from monkeys. By their very nature, they dig holes prior to the break of dusk until seven o'clock in the evening. If they work for such long hours a day, I asked myself 'How long must I have to work?"

Then Teshome joined Saris Frehiwot Secondary School in the evening program. He learned there for a year. After a year, he left the school and joined grade ten at Shimeles Habte Secondary High School. "Most of the students were not giving due weight and attention to their studies at that specific juncture as most of them were spending the whole day working for their daily bread. My performance in the evening program was not that good too. Then, I left BGI and became a driver in a certain travel agency. I would say that was the turning point in my life as it helped me to take my lifestyle to a new height of success," said Teshome.

"Our fathers had paid great sacrifices for our country and its cultures. As our cultures are our identities, we should die for such culture for the reason that they are our identities and emblems. I am happy for I was born in the rural area and live in the city. We should all work for our common country," he added.

I was insulted many times on accounts of attiring myself with costumes. Some people were in the habit of making fun of me saying, "He has come here leaving his plows back as well as his farming activities in the rural area."

'Balehagerse', people who live in the province, are citizens who have got their own identities. They share what they have, they feel pity for others, they broker peace between two quarreling parties and what not. Being born in the city may make life easier. Urban dwellers may as well find better schools and hospitals at nearby hospitals."

On the contrary, when one is born in the countryside, one turns out to be on familiar terms with the culture and the environment with no trouble.

Working as a driver has helped him know more about the country. A knowledge that helped him a lot to help explain about the country to tourists assisting guides. As he later realized the lucrativeness of working in a travel agency, he kept on working day in and day out.

"Once, when Mohammed Gaddafi came to Addis Ababa with the purpose of partaking in the African Union, I was given the responsibility of driving around of the presidents' guards. The guards headed to Sodere and brought four apes. My friends and I were not good at spoken English. We did not communicate well. We could not properly express our feelings, ideas and thoughts. In the fullness of time, they asked me the whereabouts of the four chickens. I thought they were looking for a real chicken and headed straight to Sholla Market and bought 34 chickens. Adding 30 I was about to surprise them. When the guards saw them they burst into laughter because for want of English it was the apes they were referring as chickens. The premise of Ghion Hotel was flooded with my chickens in this regard," he said.

Having served there for some years, Teshome opened a travel agency named Balahageru with a capital of 1842 Birr. He afforded three employees job opportunities. When he went to Ministry of Tourism and Culture to have a license, he was told to own at least three cars and an office. He promised that he would fulfill one of the requirements--buying a vehicle-- the following year. With the good will of the Minster he got a green light. He made a point carrying our various advertisements through various means as the business of tourism does not bear fruit almost immediately. He knew how to be a magnet for customers coming from every corner of the world.

He as well had got detergents and liquor producing organizations. All in all, he managed to create job opportunities for twenty employees. He looks up to his employees with all his heart. He has a plan to open a chemical factory which has the capacity of creating job opportunities for 205 people.

One fine day, when Teshome left for China with six travel agencies, everybody's attention was drawn towards him. He was decorating himself from head to foot in traditional clothes. Everybody's eyes were on him. Everybody got busy taking his pictures over and over again. Starting from Chinese Airport, he introduced the culture of Ethiopia costumes. He introduced the culture of Ethiopia for six days for the people of Shangi. This way he made the Chinese people know more about Ethiopia.

He as well had made the Ethiopian Patriots to visit the Great Renaissance Dam on their own will taking council together with the president of the patriots association, Daniel Jote. He had taken to Guba 50 patriots, 16 journalists, 3 higher government officials and two doctors. Teshome has got four children. His wife is the secret behind his success. All his children cherish Ethiopian traditional clothes and foods.