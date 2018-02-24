24 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Tusker Claim First Win of the Season

By Cellestine Olilo

It took them three games and two squad shake-ups but eleven-time champions Tusker eventually claimed their first win of the 2018 Kenyan Premier League after beating Nzoia Sugar 2-1 at their Ruaraka home ground on Saturday.

It was a triumphant success for the former champions, who are enduring a bad start to the season for the second consecutive year, one that saw assistant coach Francis Baraza banished from the touchline by his employers in previous games thereby leaving Ugandan Sam Timbe to do the job alone.

Timothy Otieno and Amos Asembeka, who joined the brewers this January from Gor Mahia and Sony Sugar respectively, accounted for a goal each to ensure Tusker celebrate victory for the first time since the season commenced on February 3.

