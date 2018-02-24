24 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 'Just Give Us Our Benefits, ' Mugabe Tells Mnangagwa

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Xinhua
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe has reportedly demanded his pension and retirement benefits just less than two months after President Emmerson Mnangagwa gazetted the list of perks applicable to a retired president.

According the privately owned Zimbabwe Independent newspaper, Mugabe told visiting African Union's Moussa Faki Mahamat this week that his benefits were "being denied".

The nonagenarian said the situation in the southern African country was worrying. He said that his security was not guaranteed.

"...For instance, they told you, I was safe, but how can I be in this environment?... "We have constitutional benefits, for example, but these are being denied."

"... It's not like I am crying for those benefits. I joined the struggle to fight to free my people, not to personally benefit anything, but why deny me benefits that I am constitutionally entitled to?," Mugabe reportedly queried.

"... Anyway, just give us our benefits!," he said.

Mugabe was entitled to first class air travel on four foreign trips per year; private houses and a veritable army of aides and domestic staff which also included a $10m pension.

The benefits were laid out in an official government notice published by Mnangagwa in December.

The notice said: "There shall be employed in connection with the residence of the former President (i) three domestic employees, and (ii) two gardeners, and (iii) two cooks and two waiters and (iv) two laundry persons. The ex-president will also get security staff, office workers and aide de camp officers."He said that the country was being ruled by an illegal government that took over late last year.

Mugabe urged Mahamat to assist the country return to "democracy and normalcy", said the report.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe Says His Wife is Being Harassed, Cries Daily

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe says his wife is being harassed and cries daily, three months after he was… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.