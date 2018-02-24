24 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: NRM 'General' Miguna Announces Return Date and World Tour

By Nahashon Musungu

Fiery Nasa activist Miguna Miguna has announced the date of his return, less than a month after he was dramatically deported to Canada.

His return will be preceded by a tour across United States and European cities to popularise the agenda of National Resistance Movement (NRM), the civil disobedience arm of the opposition coalition Nasa.

In a Twitter post on Saturday, the self-declared NRM General Miguna said he will return to the country on March 26.

The return will mark the culmination of a tour across six states in United States, two cities in England and Germany's capital.

THE #NRMKe GENERAL'S 2018 WORLD TOUR: FINAL ITINERARY

March 2 - WASHINGTON, DC

March 3 - NY/NJ/PE

March 9 - HOUSTON

March 10 - DALLAS

March 17 - MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL

March 18 - ATLANTA

March 23 - OXFORD

March 24 - LONDON

March 25 - BERLIN

March 26 - NAIROBI#UhuruMustGo pic.twitter.com/DRYIbQpNas

- Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) February 24, 2018

Director of Immigration Department Gordon Kihalangwa on Wednesday complied with a court order to surrender Miguna Miguna's passport.

Mr Kihalang'wa later told a parliamentary committee that Miguna will have to re-apply for Kenyan citizenship.

He told MPs that when Dr Miguna fled Kenya to Canada in 1986, he lost his citizenship as Kenya had not yet adopted the dual citizenship system.

