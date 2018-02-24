24 February 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Mufti Slams Somalia Terrorist Attack

Tagged:

Related Topics

Egypt's Mufti Shawki Allam strongly condemned the bloody terrorist attack where two booby-trapped vehicles went off targeting the presidential palace and a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The assault left 38 persons dead, while dozens were wounded.

In a statement issued on Saturday 24/02/2018, Allam stressed that the Islamic Shariaa (Islamic law) prohibits attacking people by all means, adding that the terrorist groups seek spreading destruction everywhere and destabilizing countries.

He further offered his heartfelt condolences to the Somali leadership, government and people, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Meanwhile, Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks.

Egypt

Egypt Passes 4th WTO Trade Policy Review

Egypt managed to pass the World Trade Organization (WTO)'s fourth review of the trade policies and practices of Egypt… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.