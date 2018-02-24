Egypt's Mufti Slams Somalia Terrorist Attack

Egypt's Mufti Shawki Allam strongly condemned the bloody terrorist attack where two booby-trapped vehicles went off targeting the presidential palace and a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The assault left 38 persons dead, while dozens were wounded.

In a statement issued on Saturday 24/02/2018, Allam stressed that the Islamic Shariaa (Islamic law) prohibits attacking people by all means, adding that the terrorist groups seek spreading destruction everywhere and destabilizing countries.

He further offered his heartfelt condolences to the Somali leadership, government and people, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Meanwhile, Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab terrorist group claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks.