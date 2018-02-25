Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga says police were investigating Tuesday's attack on MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khuphe by party followers angered by her resistance to co-VP Nelson Chamisa's power grab attempts.

Matanga said this Friday, a day the now late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's family also confronted Chamisa over party secretary general Douglas Mwonzora's own victimisation during the same event.

The police boss was addressing the media following the shooting of two people during Harare skirmishes between the police and the public Thursday evening.

"In a similar incident that occurred in Buhera at the burial of the late MDC-T leader, Mr Morgan Tsvangira, Dr Thokozani Khuphe and other officials were assaulted, threatened with death by fellow party supporters," Matanga said.

"The ZRP will not condone any form of violence, whether intra-party or interparty and we are again investigating this matter and the perpetrators of this violence will be brought to book."

Khuphe was forced to seek refuge in a hut belonging to a relative to the Tsvangirais when an angry mob allegedly charged at her accusing her of opposing Chamisa.

The ex-Deputy Prime Minister said the mob tried to torch the thatched structure while she was holed up inside.

She however did not lodge any formal report with the police.

Meanwhile, Mwonzora said Thursday the late ex-Prime Minister's brother, Manase Tsvangirai approached Harvest House, the party headquarters same day, to formally lodge a family complaint over his own ill-treatment.

Mwonzora and Khuphe were forced to leave their leader's funeral earlier fearing for their lives.

But the former Nyanga North legislator said he was touched by the effort taken by the Tsvangirai family representative to address his ordeal.

"He (Manase) communicated the extreme displeasure of the Tsvangirai family at the manner that I was treated in Buhera," Mwonzora told NewZimbabwe.com.

"They (family) did not ask for any investigations at all; they simply said that the treatment that Mr Mwonzora in particular got is unacceptable.

"As to why they picked on my name I am not sure about that but they did an official complaint to the party."

Manase was reported to have approached Harvest House during an MDC-T standing committee which was presided over by Chamisa.

"I was humbled by their concern about the manner that I was treated," Mwonzora said.

Asked why they did not report their attack to the police, Mwonzora said it was futile as the incident happened in front of some police details who failed to apprehend the culprits.

"Police were there when we were attacked," he said.

"There is no need for that (reporting). If the police is worth its salt, they must deal with the issue."

Khuphe and Mwonzora are in a party camp that is fighting to block an attempt by Chamisa to seize power following Tsvangirai's death through colon cancer at a South African hospital last week.

They favour an extra-ordinary congress to decide who must take over the party's leadership.

Chamisa has since condemned that attack on his colleagues turned rivals.