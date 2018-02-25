Kenya: Wajir Schools Face Closure After Transfer of Non-Local Teachers

Several schools in Wajir County are likely to be closed by Monday after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) transfered non -local teachers from the region following an attack on February 16 at Qarsa Primary School by suspected Al-Shabaab militants that left three people dead.

Among the victims was a teacher and a wife of one of them.

Addressing journalists in Wajir Town the county's Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary Noor Bardad said that by Saturday, over 200 teachers had been transferred, and he expressed fears that several schools will be forced to close from Monday due to lack of teachers.

Mr Bardad further wondered why the TSC was transferring teachers from areas that are not located at the border including, Wajir North, Eldas and Wajir West.

HEAD TEACHER ONLY

He gave an example of Batalu Primary School which he said was only has the head teacher remaining after all the other teachers left.