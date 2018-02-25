25 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Wajir Schools Face Closure After Transfer of Non-Local Teachers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bruhan Makong

Several schools in Wajir County are likely to be closed by Monday after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) transfered non -local teachers from the region following an attack on February 16 at Qarsa Primary School by suspected Al-Shabaab militants that left three people dead.

Among the victims was a teacher and a wife of one of them.

Addressing journalists in Wajir Town the county's Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) Secretary Noor Bardad said that by Saturday, over 200 teachers had been transferred, and he expressed fears that several schools will be forced to close from Monday due to lack of teachers.

Mr Bardad further wondered why the TSC was transferring teachers from areas that are not located at the border including, Wajir North, Eldas and Wajir West.

HEAD TEACHER ONLY

He gave an example of Batalu Primary School which he said was only has the head teacher remaining after all the other teachers left.

Kenya

Police Name Man Behind Foiled City Terror Attack

Police have identified the leader of a terrorist cell that planned the foiled attack in Nairobi last week. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.