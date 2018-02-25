Kenya: KOT React to Louis Otieno's New Silent Life

Photo: Nairobi News

Former television personality Louis Otieno.

Kenyans online have sympathised with former news anchor Louis Otieno laid bare his sorry state of health in a tell-all television interview

Louis, during the TV interview, narrated how he lost his sense of hearing after months of being hospitalized for a damaged pancreas. He now has to depend on lip reading and written notes.

He explained how one day he woke up and he could not hear the nurse, adding that it was painful for him not to be able to hear his daughter Tunu.

Louis in the same interview lamented how friends deserted him.

"I'm from a life where I had two phones ringing 24/7, I had people on speed dial, who were supposed friends , I have people who are now leaders, I have people who are now governors ,literally, opinion leaders around there, Parliament has them, but no one is interested."

KOT had a lot to say about Louis' new silent life as well as his sentiments on friendships.

I have watched Louis Otieno's story with profound sorrow. Not for the misfortunes to accost him but the responses elicited. Folks harping on about his 'pride' and all that shebang. FEW remembering his professionalism, powerful interviews and his footprint on the media industry.

- BRIAN BOS (@bosobonyo) February 23, 2018

On that interview @DrMercyKorir did with Louis Otieno last night, one thing stood out for me. The point where Louis talks about friends deserting. We hear this all the time. Who are friends? Do they owe us? What exactly? What's the nature of our expectations? Are they fair?

- G. Gathìgì (@SpryVoice) February 23, 2018

This Louis Otieno story shows you that success comes with a lot of friends and problems comes with those same friends disappearing 😥😧😢 no one likes mtu akona mashida because they feel you're a burden.

- MUENI 🎧 (@DjEynie) February 23, 2018

Sometimes i ask myself what's the essence of life? Why are we here? Is our life pre-determined? The story of Louis Otieno is really sad. May his daughter live to see her healthy dad again . #KTNPrime @KTNKenya

- Just Arnold (@Arnoldwangs) February 22, 2018

I'm literally tearing up watching Louis Otieno's interview. Nothing is ever assured in this world. Life has a way of humbling you. I hope he overcomes this. 🙏🏽

- AfricanCaramel (@SerahTeshna) February 22, 2018

The story of Louis Otieno is a very sad one. I grew up admiring his articulate style of journalism and reporting. I hope he gets the help he so much deserves and God grants him favour.

- Dan (@Moseti_) February 23, 2018

The Louis Otieno story is so sad. It shows you that at the end of the day the only one who will be there for you when all is said and done is Yourself.

- Amal Abdul (@AmalMAbdul) February 22, 2018

I could have told the now suffering Louis Otieno this for free,

FAMILY IS NUMBER 1 & EVERYTHING 🙏🏾 just Learn to distinguish from ur fun friends, real friends, drinking friends and business friends and uta ishi vizuri sana na furaha🤗🤗

- 🤓 JOEbreaker 📰© (@JoeWMuchiri) February 22, 2018

No "friend" of Louis Otieno owes him any allegiance or regular support. People need to understand the difference between friends and acquaintances. You make loyal friends when you strategically build alliances and impact people's lives. We need not transfer blame. Lessons!!

- Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) February 23, 2018