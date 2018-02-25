Egypt Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Mogadishu

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 24th, 2018, the Arab Republic of Egypt condemned the two terrorist attacks perpetrated by al-Shabab, which targeted the presidential palace and a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, killing 45 people.
The statement expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims, stressing that the Egyptian government and people stand with the government and people of brotherly Somalia against terrorism, adding that such despicable operations will not dent the resilience of brotherly Somalia and its determination to eradicate terrorism and rebuild state institutions.