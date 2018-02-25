Somalia: U.S. Condemns Mogadishu Blasts as Death Toll Rises to 45

The United States has condemned in the strongest terms the February 23 double car bombings that killed and wounded many Somalis in Mogadishu.

"Once again, the terrorists showed their callousness in targeting innocent civilians on the streets of the capital," said the U.S. Mission to Somalia in a Twitter post.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those killed and wounded," read the statement in part.

The U.S. Mission has commended the response of the Somali security forces and promised to continue to support the Federal Government and its allies in the fight against terrorism.