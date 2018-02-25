24 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: U.S. Condemns Mogadishu Blasts as Death Toll Rises to 45

Tagged:

Related Topics

The United States has condemned in the strongest terms the February 23 double car bombings that killed and wounded many Somalis in Mogadishu.

"Once again, the terrorists showed their callousness in targeting innocent civilians on the streets of the capital," said the U.S. Mission to Somalia in a Twitter post.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of those killed and wounded," read the statement in part.

The U.S. Mission has commended the response of the Somali security forces and promised to continue to support the Federal Government and its allies in the fight against terrorism.

Somalia

Egypt Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Mogadishu

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 24th, 2018, the Arab Republic of Egypt condemned… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.