Kenya Holds Anti-Terror Meeting Amid Al-Shabaab Threat

Police have identified the leader of a terrorist cell that planned the foiled attack in Nairobi last week. Read more »

This came about two weeks after suspected al-Shabaab militants attacked a school in far-flung Wajir County and killed two teachers, raising security concerns for teachers in one of Kenya's volatile counties.

Mandera County Deputy Governor Mohamed Arai, opened the stakeholder security awareness meeting that brought together national counter-terrorism officials, the county security team, political leaders and non-State actors to discuss lasting solutions for the security challenges facing the county.

