Kenya Holds Anti-Terror Meeting Amid Al-Shabaab Threat

The Mandera County government on Friday held a high profile security meeting as al-Shabaab militants mount attack threats in the country.
Mandera County Deputy Governor Mohamed Arai, opened the stakeholder security awareness meeting that brought together national counter-terrorism officials, the county security team, political leaders and non-State actors to discuss lasting solutions for the security challenges facing the county.
This came about two weeks after suspected al-Shabaab militants attacked a school in far-flung Wajir County and killed two teachers, raising security concerns for teachers in one of Kenya's volatile counties.