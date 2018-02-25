Namibia: Six Suspected Rustlers Arrested at Oshakati

The Namibian Police on patrol at Oshakati in the Oshana region, have arrested six suspects on charge of stock theft on Thursday.

Crime investigations coordinator in the region, Hilja Haipumbu, told the media at Ondangwa on Friday that three of suspects were found at Oshakati travelling in a Toyota 4x4 pick-up loaded with two carcases of suspected stolen cattle at around 02h00.

They were taken to the Oshakati police station for interrogation.

"They could not prove ownership to the carcases when Police asked them to do so and as such, they have been arrested and they are due to appear in court on Monday," Haipumbu explained.

The rest were arrested later after it was detected that it is a syndicate stealing stray cattle in and around Oshana region, slaughter them and sell meat.

Haipumbu noted that the suspects are aged between 24 and 40 years.

"They are all Oshakati residents from Oshoopala and Oneshila informal settlements," said Haipumbu.

According to her, further police investigations recovered 17 livestock ear tags, seven skins, two skulls and nine horns, with some of them found hidden in an underground hole.

Seventeen owners of the cattle have already been traced through the computer system of the local veterinary office.

