Somalia: Police Place Sh10 Million Bounty on Five Al Shabaab Suspects

Police have offered a Sh10million bounty on the heads of five wanted terror suspects.

They are; Issack Alio Mohamed Intallo aka Okolla (commander), Mumina Erobe, Hareth Hillow, Kusow Yarrow and Abdiwahab Osman.

Okolla is a Kenyan Somali based al Shabaab operative who hails from Mandera county.

He has been on the governments' watch list of the 35 al Shabaab youth who had been recruited by IS to aid the Somali-based terror group in carrying out attacks in Kenya.

Police sources say Okolla is an al Shabaab commander and an IED expert.

He is suspected to be behind a series of IED attacks in the Northern Kenya and the coastal region.

His main targets, police say are security personnel and destruction of the Safaricom Masts in the respective regions.

"It has been observed that the recent terror attacks are preceded by an attack on the Communication mast, so as to cut off communication during the attack and thus inhibiting calls for reinforcement," police Intel read.

Okolla is despised among his Gurreh clansmen because his terror activities know no boundaries.

In 2016, Okolla's group of al Shabaab militia carried out the attack in Sheikh Barrow area along the Fino-Lafey road that led to the death of a Gurreh woman.

Locals say he has recruited many youths from his Gurreh clan to join al Shabaab.

He is the son of the late Alio Mohamed Intallo and Hawa Saldo a housewife in Elwak.

He was born in Elwak, Mandera County and he is from the Gurreh Clan.

Police say Hareth Hillow, Kusow Yarrow, Mumina Probe and Abdiwahab Osman are his accomplices who play a key role in assisting him to cause havoc in the country.

Police have now placed a Sh 2 million bounty on each of the five.

Members of the public are urged to be vigilant and report their whereabouts to the nearest police station.