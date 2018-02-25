24 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Policemen Ask for Help After Shanty Houses Were Destroyed in Fire

By Hilary Kimuyu

Police officers at Central Police station whose houses were destroyed by a huge fire on Friday morning are appealing for help to get back on their feet.

About 54 officers lost everything after a fire gutted down their houses.

National Disaster and Management Unit boss Pius Massai appealed for donations especially mattresses and blankets for the affected officers.

"Following the unfortunate fire incident that happened today February 23 at about 10:00 am, fortunately, there was no injuries or loss of life. National Disaster Management Unit appeals for humanitarian support from well-wishers and friends," Masai said.

Masai said the incident happened while most of the officers were away on duty.

He said most of them lost property including official documents and household goods.

Masai said for a temporary measure, well-wishers are allowed to donate shelters, utensils, furniture, mattresses, pillows, blankets, sheets, shoes and clothes among other necessities.

"Your donations can be received by OCS Central Police Station along University way" he said.

After the appeal, Kenya Red Cross were the first to donate blankets and other house items for the affected officers.

The fire is said to have started in a mabati house near the canteen behind the station believed to be an office used by DCI before spreading to residential blocks.

Kenya

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

