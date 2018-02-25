25 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kidnapped Woman Gives Birth Immediately After She Was Rescued By FRSC

A Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) team on Sunday morning rescued a pregnant woman from suspected kidnappers in Badagry, Lagos.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Mr Bisi Kazeem, said in a statement on Sunday that the woman gave birth to a baby boy immediately after she was rescued.

"At about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday Feb. 25, 2018, a team from the Badagry Unit of FRSC led by Assistant Route Commander, Peace Danboyi, accosted a vehicle with registration number KTU 356 CE at AP Filling station before Aradagun Bus stop in Badagry, Lagos.

"In the vehicle were two suspected kidnappers (male) and a pregnant woman who was their victim.

"The pregnant woman, who had body injuries, was rescued to Ola-Oki Hospital, Ibereko, where she immediately gave birth to a baby boy," he said.

Kazeem said it took the prompt intervention of soldiers to rescue the suspects from a mob that had attempted to attack the suspected kidnappers.

"The soldiers arrested and handed them over to the police in Badagry, while Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed appreciation to the gallant officers and commended them for their bravery," he said.

The statement also said that Oyeyemi assured the public that his men would always be on roads to ensure safe traffic and security of lives by cooperating with other law enforcement agencies.(NAN)

