Uganda: Museveni Dumps Male Bodyguard, Picks a Beautiful Replacement

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday turned up for the commissioning of the Busia one-stop border post with a new Aide-de-Camp (ADC).
The ADC is the military officer in ceremonial uniform usually standing behind the president.
She is Museveni's personal assistant in his position as the Ugandan Commander-in-chief.
In contrast to her Kenyan colleague, she dispensed with her official attire at the event.
The choice of a female ADC is a first one in East Africa.
Only fallen Libya President Muammar Gaddafi was the African leader to have a female Aide de Camp together with a host of female bodyguards.
Museveni was with his host Uhuru Kenyatta for the launch of the one-stop border post. He defended his decision to send soldiers to Migingo and other contested islands on Lake Victoria
Throughout the event, the confident middle-aged ADC walked in tow .