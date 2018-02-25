Uganda: Museveni Dumps Male Bodyguard, Picks a Beautiful Replacement

Photo: Nairobi News

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Uganda President Yoweri Museveni at the commissioning of the Busia one-stop border shop on February 24, 2018.

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday turned up for the commissioning of the Busia one-stop border post with a new Aide-de-Camp (ADC).

The ADC is the military officer in ceremonial uniform usually standing behind the president.

She is Museveni's personal assistant in his position as the Ugandan Commander-in-chief.

In contrast to her Kenyan colleague, she dispensed with her official attire at the event.

The choice of a female ADC is a first one in East Africa.

Only fallen Libya President Muammar Gaddafi was the African leader to have a female Aide de Camp together with a host of female bodyguards.

Museveni was with his host Uhuru Kenyatta for the launch of the one-stop border post. He defended his decision to send soldiers to Migingo and other contested islands on Lake Victoria

Throughout the event, the confident middle-aged ADC walked in tow .