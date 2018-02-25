South Africa: Banyana Banyana Arrive Safely in Cyprus, Get Down to Business

The Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana have safely arrived at their hotel in Cyprus, and wasted no time by having a training session late in the afternoon.

The South African Senior Women's National Team is in the country to participate in the annual Cyprus Women's Cup, which features 12 teams from around the world - mainly Europe.

South Africa travelled with 19 players instead of the 21 called up.

Midfielder Kholosa Biyana from the University of KZN due to an injury, and Zanele Nhlapho has taken her place. Due to the late call-up she was unable to join the squad, but is expected in Cyprus on Sunday morning (25 February 2018).

Nhlapho was part of the team that was called up for the international friendly match against Sweden last month in Cape Town.

The other player is goalkeeper Kaylin Swart, who is flying in from the USA - she will also be in Cyprus on Sunday.

Also joining the team in Cyprus will be U20 Men's National Team head coach Thabo Senong, who was in Holland for a coaching course.

Senong and U17 Men's National Team head coach, Molefi Ntseki, will work as technical advisers to newly appointed Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis during the Cyprus Cup.

Banyana Banyana have been drawn in Group C alongside Hungary, Slovakia as well as Korea DPR.

Banyana Banyana, who are the only side from the African continent, will be making their sixth appearance.

The tournament runs from 26 February to 7 March 2018.

This is the 11th edition of the Cyprus Women's Cup, which has been taking place since 2008.

Banyana Banyana will face Slovakia in their opening match to be played on Wednesday, 28 February.

Kickoff is at 13h00.

South Africa will next take on Hungary on Friday, 2 March at 18h00.

In the last group stage clash, Banyana Banyana will lock horns with Korea DPR (they replaced Trinidad & Tobago who withdraw from the tournament) on Monday, 5 March at 13h00.

PARTICIPATING NATIONS - 2018 Cyprus Women's Cup:

Group A: Finland, Italy, Switzerland, Wales

Group B: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Spain

Group C: Hungary, Slovakia, South Africa, Korea DPR

South African Senior Women's National Team - CYPRUS WOMENS CUP 2018

Goalkeepers

1. ANDILE DLAMINI Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria

2. KAYLIN SWART Menlo College USA

3. ROXANNE BARKER Cape Town Roses Cape Town

Defenders

4. LEBOGANG RAMALEPE Maindis FC Polokwane

5. NOTHANDO VILAKAZI Palace Super Falcons FC Johannesburg

6. JANINE VAN WYK (C) Houston Dash USA

7. NOKO MATLOU Maindis FC Polokwane

8. BAMBANANI MBANE Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

9. REGINA MOGOLOLA TUKS Pretoria

Midfielders

10. ZANELE NHLAPHO MAMELODI SUNDOWNS Johannesburg

11. KGAELEBANE MOHLAKOANA Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

12. RACHEL SEBATI TUT-PTA Pretoria

13. THEMBI KGATLANA UWC Ladies Cape Town

14. LINDA MOTLHALO Houston Dash USA

15. REFILOE JANE TUT-PTA Pretoria

16. LEANDRA SMEDA UWC Ladies Cape Town

17. NOMPUMELELO NYANDENI JVW FC Johannesburg

Forwards/ Strikers

18. JERMAINE SEOPOSENWE Samford University USA

19. MELINDA KGADIETE Bloemfontein Celtic Bloemfontein

20. CHANTELLE ESAU Mamelodi Sundowns FC Pretoria

21. SDUDUZO DLAMINI Sunflower FC Kwa-Zulu Natal