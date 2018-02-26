Photo: Innocent Makawa/The Herald

First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, right, and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr David Parirenyatwa meet student nurses during a nationwide tour to raise awareness about cervical cancer.

Marondera — The First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has warned women against using sex enhancing herbs in or on their privates to please their husbands, saying it was one of the reasons why cases of cervical cancer were on the increase in the country.

Addressing hundreds of people attending the eighth leg of her national cancer awareness campaign in Marondera, Mashonaland East province, on Saturday, the First Lady urged men to be content with their wives and desist from extramarital affairs.

She strongly urged women not to resort to unhealthy ways to lure their husbands back into their beds.

Her remarks followed a comment from one of the women who suggested that some women were using herbs to please their partners sexually.

"You should not use those herbs because they are one reason why cases of cervical cancer are on the increase in Zimbabwe, but also, on the other hand, men should also desist from extramarital affairs," said Amai Mnangagwa.

The First Lady, who had an opportunity to witness treatment of early signs of cervical cancer (lesions) -- a process known as cryotherapy - at Marondera General Hospital, urged women to embrace screening services for early detection and initiation of treatment. She said the services are free hence people should take advantage of the process so that no one dies of cancer because it is treatable if detected early.

"The bus that you are seeing here is not a passenger bus, it does not even have seats. It is actually a mobile clinic. I urge you to make use of it," she said.

Speaking at the same occasion, Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa commended the First Lady for taking it upon herself to raise awareness on cancer.

Dr Parirenyatwa said Government needed committed advocates like the First Lady, who assist in increasing demand for services offered, thereby reducing illnesses and deaths.

"Our ministry is very broad and we have many diseases that we will be battling to contain. The initiative by the First Lady to raise awareness on cancer is therefore a welcome development for us in the health sector," said Dr Parirenyatwa.

He said in addition to being a cancer champion, the First Lady was now an ambassador for maternal and child health issues in Zimbabwe -- another welcome development in addressing key health challenges affecting the country.

Last week, the First Lady launched her charity organisation -- Foundation of Hope -- aimed at assisting the less privileged in society.

The First Lady visits Mutoko District Hospital today.