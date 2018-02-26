Justice Minister and MP for Zvimba West rural, Ziyambi Ziyambi, has booked all open space every single day in the area and no other political party is allowed to hold any gathering till the end of this year's general elections.

Ziyambi is ousted former president Robert Mugabe's rural MP.

In a letter to the Zvimba Rural District council, Ziyambi instructed the CEO, Peter Hlohla, that no other political party should book space since he has already taken all of it until after this year's general elections.

"Be advised that all open space in Zvimba Rural District is fully booked till the end of August 2018," reads part of the letter signed Ziyambi.

"No political party should be allowed to hold any campaign rally or gathering as all space is booked every single day."

Contacted for comment, ZRP Makonde said they were not aware of and did not have the bookings by the Justice Minister.

"We clear political gatherings according to Public Order and Security Act (POSA) not by order from any political parties," said Officer Commanding Makonde District chief superintendent Tsibo Ndou.

"We are not aware of any political party that has booked all open space till end of August 2018; we will continue to clear any gatherings."

Build Zimbabwe alliance (BAZ) leader and 2018 presidential candidate, Noah Manyika, who wanted to hold a campaign rally at Murombedzi Growth Point and ended up having ward meetings, said this was "sad".

"The strange thing is that it's not even council property there said we could not use but seems privately owned," said Manyika.

Ziyambi could not be reached for comment.