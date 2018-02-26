Kenya: Chumba Breaks Tokyo Course Record

Photo: IAAF

Dickson Chumba wins the 2014 Tokyo Marathon.

Tokyo — Kenya's Dickson Chumba won the 2014 Tokyo Marathon with a new course record time of 2:05:42, replacing the previous record of 2:06:50 set by compatriot and world record holder Dennis Kimetto last year.

Chumba's winning time is also his personal best (replacing 2:05:46 from 2012 Eindhoven marathon) and the fastest time in Tokyo, replacing the 2:06:33 by Gert Thys from 1999 Tokyo International Marathon.

The only record Chumba failed to break is the Japanese all-comers record of 2:05:18 held by Tsegaye Kebede.

The real action started when the last two pace makers left the race at 30km, and when all the dust settled, seven runners -Chumba, Tadesse Tola, Sammy Kitwara, Michael Kipyego, Peter Some, Geoffrey Kipsang, and Deressa Chimsa - were left in the lead pack.

After 35km, Chumba took over the lead to push the pace, and only Tadese Tola was able to stay close to him. He covered 35km to 40km in 14:21, the fastest time ever for this 5km segment in the history of Tokyo Marathon.

Chumba later recalled at the press conference, "I did not think it (14:21) was too fast because I was planning to push the pace after35km."

The Kenyan continued to push the pace and after 40km (1:59:19), Tola had to let Chumba go.

"I knew Tola is a strong runner, having run 2:04 and won a medal in the championships. So I was not sure who would win until 40km when I became confident that I can win the race."

Chumba covered the final 2.195km in 6:23, the fastest for this distance in the Tokyo Marathon, and wonby 15 seconds.

"From the start, I felt that I can run a good race today. I am very happy. I hope to come back next year to run the Tokyo Marathon again. I did not have a confidence to run such a fast time today, and I did not realize time will be this fast till very end," said Chumba in the winner's press conference.

Tadesse Tola of Ethiopia finished second with 2:05:57. Kitwara came third recording a time of 2:06:30 also ran faster than the previous course record. He was followed by the defending champion Michale Kipyego who ran 2:06:58.

In all four runners cracked 2:07 and three more runners cracked 2:08. The depth of today's Tokyo Marathon was unparalleled as the best marks for place for second to ninth on Japanese soil were improved. In short it may have been the best marathon race in Japan, at least in the recent years.

Tirfi Tsegaye of Ethiopia won the women's race with 2:22:23, improving the course record by more than three minutes. Tsegaye and compatriot Birhane Dibaba broke away leaving two Kenyans - Caroline Rotich and Lucy Kabuu in their wake.

Dibaba came in second with 2:22:30, Lucy Kabuu in third with 2:24:16 and Caroline Rotich in fourth with 2:24:35 all ran under the old course record of 2:25:28 by Atsede Habtamu form 2012.

Results:

1) Dickson Chumba (KEN) 2:05:42

2) Tadese Tola (ETH) 2:05:57

3) Sammy Kitwara (KEN) 2:06:30

4) Michael Kipyego (KEN) 2:06:58

5) Peter Some (KEN) 2:07:05

6) Geoffrey Kipsang (KEN) 2:07:37

7) Deressa Chimsa (KEN) 2:07:40

8) Kohei Matsumura (JPN) 2:08:09 PR (previous best 2:10:12)

9) Koji Kobayashi (JPN) 2:08:51 PR (previous best 2:10:40)

10)Abel Kirui (KEN) 2:09:04

Women

1) Tirfi Tsegaye (ETH) 2:22:23

2) Birhane Dibaba (ETH)2:22:30 PR (previous best 2:23:01)

3) Lucy Kabuu (KEN) 2:24:16

4) Caroline Rotich (KEN) 2:24:35

5) Janet Rono (KEN) 2:26:03 PR (previous best 2:28:36)