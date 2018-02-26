25 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: KEBS Warns Hotels, Event Organizers on Selling Uncertified Water

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — The Kenya Bureau of Standards has warned hotels and event and wedding organizers against packaging drinking water that has not been certified.

KEBS Managing Director, Charles Ongwae, says it is a contravention of the Standards Act for hotels and public event organizers to distribute water unless the products have a valid permit to use the Standardization Mark.

"Water is listed as a high-risk commodity and a slight contamination can lead to loss of lives or even sickness," said Ongwae.

Ongwae says KEBS will seize and destroy uncertified water products and take legal action against the owners.

The Bureau has advised consumers to confirm validity of the Standardization Mark by sending a text message containing the permit number to 20023 in this format SM# (permit number)

Kenya

High Court Orders Miguna Miguna's Return From Canada

The High Court has suspended Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s declaration that fiery lawyer… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.