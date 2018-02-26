Tanzania: Troubled Mbeya Legislator to Learn His Fate

Mbeya — Mbeya Urban legislator will learn his fate tomorrow as the Mbeya resident magistrate court delivers its ruling on the opposition legislator, Mr Joseph Mbilinyi (Chedema) and party's secretary general for Southern Highlands Zone, Mr Emmanuel Masonga.

The two are accused of uttering demeaning remarks against President John Magufuli.

It was alleged before the court that the duo committed the offence at Mwenge Primary School Grounds in Mbeya on December 30, last year.

The case, which is before Resident Magistrate in charge, Michael Mteite, will deliver the judgement after witnesses from both sides testify.

The co-accused were arraigned on January 16, this year under representation of three lawyers, Ms Sabina Yono, Mr Boniface Mwabukusi and Mr Hekima Mwasipu.

After reading the charges, State Attorney Joseph Pande told the court that investigation on the case was complete and that they planned for preliminary hearing once the case is brought to the court.

However, defence lawyer, Ms Yono pleaded for more time to consult his client, something which was vehemently challenged by the prosecution side.

Also, the prosecution denied provision of bail to the co-accused on defence and security grounds, an argument that prompted a legal battle with Ms Yono saying the decision was in contravention of the country's constitution.

However, the magistrate presiding the case agreed with prosecution and the co-accused were denied bail until after 24 days when they were released on Sh5 million bond.