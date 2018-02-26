26 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Comic Absurdity of Day Zero

Veteran underground cartoonist N.D. MAZIN pokes his head above the parapet with a new online comic, DAY ZERO, his first foray into the public space for quite a while. "It was all that mucking about with grey water and bucket flushes that did it", he says.

"A bunch of new housework, providing more time to ponder the dismal state of our world, not just here in Cape Town, but globally. I started doing some background reading and came across the word 'glocal'. It's a real word, you can even look it up on googlypedia. It's related to the slogan 'Think global, act local'. Which makes perfect sense if you live in Muizenberg, as I do, where the ratio of locals to globals (especially on Sunday at Surfer's Corner) is about 1 to 10. All bluffs, but you get my point."

Mazin says his new strip "covers the concatenation of concurrent catastrophes that is laconically referred to as 'news', as if all this unbelievable craziness we have to endure was perfectly normal".

It begins with the Cape Town water crisis, but he warns that it will soon be "zooming in and out of history, geography, palaeontology, science, science fiction, fantasy, satire,...

