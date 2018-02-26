Botswana: Khama Bids Angolan Ambassador Farewell

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama on February 23 bid farewell to the outgoing Angolan Ambassador to Botswana, Mr José Agostinho Neto.

Mr Neto's 17 year tenure as the Angolan Ambassador to Botswana comes to end at the end of this month.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Neto applauded Botswana for the hospitality it rendered Angolans over the years, particularly during the Angolan civil war.

He said Botswana and Angola would continue to deepen and broaden their relations by expanding their diplomatic representation and engaging each other to support peace and security in the SADC region.

The Angolan government, he said, had always wanted to increase its relations with Botswana, and considered its ties with the country a priority in its foreign policy.

To further strengthen the two countries bilateral relations, the ambassador said Angola would from March 31, 2018 phase out visa requirements from Batswana visiting Angola.

He also talked about the growing bilateral relations, and the exchanges of high-ranking delegations to further strengthen the two countries bilateral relations.

He said he was hopeful that the two countries would continue to increase collaboration on trade, mining, education, tourism, natural resources and environment.

He expressed delight at the bilateral progress that the two countries established during his tenure.

He said there were viable opportunities to enhance mutual knowledge and understanding between the two countries through the establishment of political consultations as well as bilateral cooperation. Mr Neto said Angola had capitalised on opportunities to cooperate with Botswana at international forums, and at the bilateral level through their government and other agencies.

He said the two countries had similar economic and investment interests that could create employment and economic development in the two countries.

He expressed pleasure at the cooperation on initiatives aimed at sustainable economic development, including agriculture, education as well as business development.

Furthermore, the outgoing ambassador praised Botswana for respecting the rule of law, adding that the country was one of the success stories of visionary leadership in Africa.

He added that Botswana was a true example of good governance and democracy, and that Angola had learned a lot from Botswana in terms of democracy and the rule of law since the country obtained its independence.

Source : BOPA