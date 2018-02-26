25 February 2018

Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Botswana: Khama Bids Angolan Ambassador Farewell

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thato Mosinyi

Gaborone — President Lt Gen. Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama on February 23 bid farewell to the outgoing Angolan Ambassador to Botswana, Mr José Agostinho Neto.

Mr Neto's 17 year tenure as the Angolan Ambassador to Botswana comes to end at the end of this month.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Neto applauded Botswana for the hospitality it rendered Angolans over the years, particularly during the Angolan civil war.

He said Botswana and Angola would continue to deepen and broaden their relations by expanding their diplomatic representation and engaging each other to support peace and security in the SADC region.

The Angolan government, he said, had always wanted to increase its relations with Botswana, and considered its ties with the country a priority in its foreign policy.

To further strengthen the two countries bilateral relations, the ambassador said Angola would from March 31, 2018 phase out visa requirements from Batswana visiting Angola.

He also talked about the growing bilateral relations, and the exchanges of high-ranking delegations to further strengthen the two countries bilateral relations.

He said he was hopeful that the two countries would continue to increase collaboration on trade, mining, education, tourism, natural resources and environment.

He expressed delight at the bilateral progress that the two countries established during his tenure.

He said there were viable opportunities to enhance mutual knowledge and understanding between the two countries through the establishment of political consultations as well as bilateral cooperation. Mr Neto said Angola had capitalised on opportunities to cooperate with Botswana at international forums, and at the bilateral level through their government and other agencies.

He said the two countries had similar economic and investment interests that could create employment and economic development in the two countries.

He expressed pleasure at the cooperation on initiatives aimed at sustainable economic development, including agriculture, education as well as business development.

Furthermore, the outgoing ambassador praised Botswana for respecting the rule of law, adding that the country was one of the success stories of visionary leadership in Africa.

He added that Botswana was a true example of good governance and democracy, and that Angola had learned a lot from Botswana in terms of democracy and the rule of law since the country obtained its independence.

Source : BOPA

Botswana

Batswana Continue to Study in Japan

Ambassador of Japan to Botswana, Mr Kozo Takeda says it is pleasing to learn that there are 49 members of Friends of… Read more »

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2018 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.