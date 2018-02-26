South Africa: Springs Monster and Wife's Trial Expected to Continue

The trial of the man dubbed the "Springs monster" and his wife, who are accused of the abuse of their five children for a decade, is expected to continue on Monday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

It was postponed last Monday due to an outstanding psychologist's report.

The father was arrested on May 23, 2016. Police were called to the couple's house on the East Rand in May 2014, after their son ran to a neighbour for help.

The pair have pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of their 13-year-old son, attempted obstruction of justice, five charges of child abuse, five counts of child neglect, two charges of breaking the Schools Act, showing pornographic material to their eldest daughter when she was still under 18, and using and distributing crystal methamphetamine.

Judge Eben Jordaan told the man's advocate, Anneke van Wyk, that the report must be finalised by Monday.

If it wasn't, the person responsible for it must appear before the court, said the judge.

The report has been outstanding for the past five months.

At a previous court appearance in 2017, the wife testified that she had a difficult childhood, as her mother chose her boyfriend over her.

She said she moved in with her sister when she was 11 years old and taught herself how to cut hair and do needlework.She met her husband, who is now known as the Springs monster, when they were 17 years old. He had already dropped out of school at the time.She said when they got engaged, they stayed with her husband's parents and moved out when his mother died.

Van Wyk asked if the woman agreed that her husband had also suffered a bad childhood, but she said "no".

The husband pleaded not guilty to 21 charges, including the abuse and rape of his oldest daughter.

He, however, pleaded guilty to allegations that he stopped the police from doing their work when they searched for one of his children in May 2014.

The couple may not be named to protect the identities of their five children, some of whom are minors.

News24