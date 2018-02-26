25 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Fire Razes Aga Khan Health Centre in Dodoma

By Habel Chidawali

Dodoma — Fire razed the Aga Khan Health Centre in Dodoma on Sunday, destroying almost everything despite attempts by the rescue team to contain it.

The value of the destroyed properties could not be immediately established.

The Fire and Rescue regional commander, Ms Regina Kaombwe blamed the incident on an electric short circuit which occurred as soon power was restored in the area.

"The area had no power since morning. It was only reconnected in the afternoon. We believe that the accident occurred because of switches could not withstand the higher than usual voltage at the time that power was restored in the area," she said.

Though the rescue team arrived at the scene 10 minutes after fire had erupted, she said, it was already too late for them to save any property.

According to the Centre's administration officer, Mr George Washable, the razed building housed X-Ray services, noting however that they managed to rescue all patients who were in the building at that time.

