26 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Share Index Drops Marginally

The benchmark for local index closed 132.13 points on Friday lower than 133.53 recorded on February 16. The All Share Index was also down at 133.02 compared to 133.21 points, according to the Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) market report. The decline can be attributable to drop in Bank of Kigali share price that closed at Rwf295, down from Rwf300 previously.

The RSE market capitalisation inched lower to close at Rwf2.926 trillion, down from Rwf2.930 trillion the previous week. During the week, value registered in total turnover declined to Rwf7.99 million, a huge drop from Rwf861.52million the previous week.

Volumes were 67,700 shares sold in 12 deals compared to 4,379,100 shares that exchanged hands in 21 deals previously.

Last week, Rwf29.4 million worth of bonds were bought at Rwf100.

The other equities counters closed as follows: Bralirwa Rwf145, I&M Bank Rwf95; Equity Bank Rwf350; NMG Rwf1,200; KCB Rwf340 and Uchumi Supermarkets Rwf104.

