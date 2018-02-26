South Africa: Unfortunate Comments of the Chairperson of CRL Rights Commission on the Engcobo Police Killings

press release

Parliament has appealed for cool heads in the aftermath of the recent deplorable tragedy that befell the people of Engcobo in the Eastern Cape which left 13 people dead including five policemen and an ex-soldier.

Parliament views as unfortunate the comments attributed to the Chairperson of the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL) Ms Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, who said Parliament must be held to account for failing to prevent the tragedy, which included the massacre of security officials at Engcobo police station in the Eastern Cape by criminals allegedly coming from a cult church in the area.

The comments demonstrated poor understanding of the constitutional mandate of Parliament and its relations with the Commission, which only make recommendations to Parliament and not prescribe. The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Portfolio Committee is finalising consultations with all role players as it is also preparing its recommendations to the National Assembly on the recommendations of the CRL.

The Committee had convened a meeting will all religious, cultural and linguistic sectors who were unanimous regarding the constitutional provisions of freedom of religion and that the state cannot prescribe when it comes to people's beliefs and religious convictions. The session also condemned the abuse of people's vulnerabilities by religious leaders, while also acknowledging that there are sufficient legal provisions for dealing with criminal activity in South Africa irrespective of where it occurs, in church, in homes and workplaces.

What happened in Ngcobo police station is a pure criminal matter which is being dealt with by the law enforcement agencies.

The views attributed to the Chairperson of the CRL Commission are disturbing, and Parliament will at an appropriate time engage her in this regard.