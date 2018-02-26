Uganda: Desabre Believes Uganda Cranes Can Qualify for the FIFA World Cup

interview

Last week, Uganda Cranes coach Sebastien Desabre sat down to Daily Monitor’s Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo to discuss many things about his time here in his first media interview.

Let's start with the Africa Nations Championship (Chan), you did a press conference and spoke about many thing including the fitness of Ugandan players. Were you disappointed with the tournament as a whole?

Yes, I was disappointed. We didn't get the best results. We scored the best goal (Derrick Nsibambi's volley in a 3-1 loss to Zambia). We played good football. We missed chances especially in the second game against Namibia (Uganda Cranes lost 1-0, conceding in added time).

I think my team is stronger than Namibia. We controlled the game but no success to score one goal. If we had scored in the first half, it would have been a different result. That's football, we played good football during the Chan. The boys adapted well with my principles of the game. It's good for the next one

Did you pick any best players while in Morocco? This is not a team you selected but have you picked some lessons since.

I have my game philosophy. I need to choose players who adapt my philosophy. I have been in the country for 20 days and seen many things.

I saw five, six games in the (Azam Uganda Premier League) and saw some players in the league who could have played in the Chan.

The players had played in the Cecafa (Senior Challenge Cup) and (the Cosafa) U20 Championships so they were the ones who deserved to be there.

After Chan, I have also seen players in Vipers and Onduparaka who could have helped us during the Chan. I think Chan is finished. Focus is on the next Chan in Ethiopia in two years and then all the other tournaments

You sound like you have a long term job here yet your history doesn't suggest that you stay in jobs for long.

My contract is a 3-year contract.

Do you plan to stay long in this job for long unlike the others before?

Sure, yes. We can build with the national team. We have the time unlike at the club where plans are for next week, next week. It's also good to be here as there is a lot to improve.

When you bring in club and national team football, you are undergoing a transition yourself as this is the first national team job on your CV. How different is it?

It's a totally different type. With the club, each time I am on the field preparing for the next game at the hotel.

Now, it's organizing the management of the technical stuff. I am planning a camp for the U20 in Jinja and then the friendly game next month.

As a coach, I need to feel the field and the grass. I am putting a lot of time into the U20 as we have to qualify for the next Afcon.

There is something that keeps coming up in all your interviews, the fitness of the players. What's it with fitness that's lacking or where the the team have to improve?

During the camp of the national team, there is a lot I shared with players. It's the important to coach and give experience to the players and other coaches.

I need to understand their work. I need to organize a meeting with the coaches. We need to understand the strategy.

There is a lot to improve in that area of fitness. When I know the work in the club, I can know what they do.

Fitness is an education; it's a discipline, the clubs can improve. A professional player must be too fit.

We cannot have the same objective without work, without fitness and without food. I speak to players; (Vipers') Taddeo (Lwanga) and (KCCA's) Saddam Juma and tell them.

It's very important to understand each club and what they do with the fitness of their players.

I have seen you as league games, have you had a chance to speak to the coaches?

Yes, but not during the game. I speak with the coach of Police (Abdallah Mubiru). I am arranging a meeting with the Ligue 1 (read Azam Uganda Premier League) coaches in April to explain my philosophy.

I also need to understand their work and fitness. We have a meeting with me and the staff of U23 and U20 teams too.

Your dream is to coach at the World Cup, how feasible is it for Uganda to play at the World Cup if you compare with Ghana, Ivory, Nigeria?

It's important to believe. For me, I believe in this project. Our first objective is the Afcon. It's important to qualify regularly then think of another step.

Then next step is the World Cup, Fifa will have changed and Africa will have more teams. I will be working towards that.

Will you have improved enough to make the top eight African teams to make Qatar?

My final objective in three years is the World Cup. We must have the right organisation. I want that. The Fufa president (Moses Magogo) also wants that. We need everyone to believe in the project.

With the next Afcon qualifying game in September, does that give you the most ideal preparation time and every player a chance to feature?

We have a friendly in March then a camp in June. Then, I will follow a lot of players locally and abroad.

We need discipline, belief in the project, and respect the federation and the team. This Uganda is a collective team.

It's not (Sadio) Mane or (Mohammed) Salah or (Didier) Drogba. Maybe one day one player can reach that level.

Miya is on his way there. (Denis) Onyango is a reference point in Africa. Next step is not just a star but players at big clubs.

When you have spoken to these foreign-based players, what do they tell you?

Denis is very important to the team, he can show the good way. He is into the project. He can help the team.

He sent me a message saying 'I am here to help the team'.

But hey, this is my first job with the national team, the atmosphere is very good with the players and the administration

I speak to all about what they can improve. This project is with the players, coach and administration.

What has impressed you about the administration?

I finished to understand the functioning of the federation, the name and face. I work with (chief executive officer) Edgar Watson and (his deputy Humphrey) Mandu.

We are in contact with the president (Moses Magogo). I am here to do good work.

I saw you at the training before the Chan in Luzira and you seemed unhappy about the playing surfaces.

Sure. In football, there are some moralities. We cannot ask one team to play good football without the correct football and correct kit. That's what professionals do.

If you have a big objective to go up in Afcon and World Cup. We need the minimum to work.

We need to improve the level of the pitch for the level of the national team. I will get a chance to visit the Jinja technical centre.

Do you want to move the national team to the technical centre?

No, the team trains at Namboole to feel the stadium. It's the best pitch in Kampala. For the national team A, it has to be Namboole.

The other teams, U20 and U23, we can go to Jinja.

You have worked a lot in Francophone countries, does an Anglophone country already feel miles apart?

Yes, but I worked in two countries that speak English Egypt and Emirates. It's not a problem. I also speak Portuguese. I follow (Portugal-based defender Alex) Kakuba.

I watch a lot of video. I use a lot of video. I speak English but need local staff because they understand the language better.

Which other players have you followed closely other than Kakuba?

For the moment, I speak to all players. Some players have played for the team, others haven't. I have spoken to all of them.

I know all players by phone or by message and next time I want to have all players of team A for a friendly at the end of March. I hope for two (games) but one is okay.

I would want two. Both games should be at home because the next games against Tanzania and Lesotho are at Namboole.

Have you got the office you wanted?

I got my office with a desk and my assistant because internet is very important. I wanted it inside the federation. It's not a problem. I have the minimum I need.

Have you had a chance to do anything other than football?

I came here in 2013 and played in Uganda against URA with Cameroon side (Cotton Sport).

I went to visit the tombs but for now I am always at the hotel and the federation offices.

I hope to take my apartment next week and the car. Then I can drive more in Kampala.

I have lived nine years in Africa, Angola, Ivory Coast and Cameroon. It's the same. I am fine with the conditions.

I can compare the difference between west and east. This is a little better for malls and restaurants here.

When it's not football, what are you doing?

I am at hotel with my laptop and watch TV. The whole day, I work. I haven't had much besides hotel, office and the pitch.

Have you seen the traffic?

The traffic is worse in Cairo and all the same in Africa. I spent a lot of time in Burkina Faso. Ouagadougou has many motorcycles.

If you spend your entire three years, would you consider moving your family?

My wife is coming next week to check on the situation. I have two boys 11 and 15. My boys lived in Africa so did my sister in Accra, Ghana.

I have a connection with Africa. My wife likes Africa very much.

What's the one thing you want to tell Ugandans, fans have not seen you at Namboole yet?

For me, I will ask the players to respect their country. The fans must expect to see their team with character like warriors

I have seen some games of Uganda before I came here. I see the quality (Hassan) Wasswa, Onyango, (Murushid) Juuko. They have the art. Tactically, the game is not easy.

They have to show a professional attitude. I want fans to see that and we show the work.

The players need to understand their responsibility. During my first meeting with them in March, I will tell the 33 players that. I need to tell them that it's not easy for you.

Are you looking forward to your first game? Any nerves?

The problem for me is not the pressure. When you win it's good. When you win with good football, it's is nice. I am nervous about my first connection with fans and Namboole. Fufa will communicate the program very soon.

You visited President Museveni in Rwakitura last month. What did you two share?

Yes, it was a big moment. All he said was good luck and welcome to Uganda. Good chance to see the president.

I am very happy. It was a privilege. We were many so it wasn't a long moment.

Last word to fans, players and the federation.

I came here to give the maximum, show my knowledge and experience. We need good atmosphere for the team to achieve the targets.

In football, we need discipline, to be professional and be organized.

Today, modern football is about planning and organization for a good atmosphere.

When we get that, we will do a lot.