Uganda: Leni Sets New 400m National Record At Namboole Stadium

Kampala — When Shida Leni stepped on the track on Saturday at Mandela National Stadium Namboole, she was in a relaxed mode.

The exciting sprinter had already sealed her place in the final team for the Commonwealth Games this April and her presence was to many seen in a role of a pace setter. But while her peers are still struggling to hit the qualifying target with Saturday's time trial the punultimate one, she was up against her own 'wild' dream.

She set a new national record clearing 400 metres in 52.47. She beat Justine Bayigga's old record of 52.48 set in Khartoum Sudan on May 26, 2008. It was the first record to be set in Uganda on the track. "I have always wanted to set a new record but I was so relaxed. When I realised a national record was a possibility, I just had to go for it. I tell you it was so easy," Leni told Daily Monitor.

Her coaches Kevin and Sue O'Connor were not surprised. "We have never coached anyone to a national record," Kevin said. "But this is what Shida has been telling us that she would break the national record soon. These are over four years of hard work and it's fitting that she has achieved this."

Leni was a semi-finalist at the 2014 Glasgow Games as the fastest loser and her target is to qualify automatically for the semis this time.

But that's better said than done with the Jamaicans and English sprinters.