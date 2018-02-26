Photo: USAID

These students in Bong County, Liberia, study by candlelight, a decade ago. They were part of the Accelerated Learning Program, an effort to compress several years of education for older students who missed school during Liberia’s civil war. An education partnership between the United States and Liberia has used a mix of formal and non-formal education approaches.

Monrovia — Deputy Education Minister, Madam Felecia Doe Sormah, says government stands prepared to support the adult education program in the country despite budgetary challenges.

Sormah said though the new government inherited a broke government, it will try its possible best to support education wither "there's money or not".

"Money is not all to it, we should continue to be committed to the program," she said, while making remarks at a program marking the official launch of the National Adult Education Association of Liberia (NAEAL) level two curriculum.

It is important adults know how to read and write or have educated mind, she added.

Her assurance to work boom adult education in the country comes amid Liberia's challenging economy and the lack of support for the sector.

And it also serves as a commitment from President George Weah's "Pro-poor policy".

NAEAL level two program is expected to last for nine months where beneficiaries, mainly adults and the underprivileged, will be absorbed into the program and learn how to read and write.

The program is also targeting vulnerable and economically challenged women, men, youth and children including people living with disabilities.

Minister Sormah, whose office supervises adult education at the Ministry of Education, called on NAEL to keep pushing in whatever they do for the Liberian people.

"NAEAL has come a long way in what they do in Liberia, we all look forward to a successful implementation of this program. I want you to be strong and focus on what you do for the Liberian people," she said, urging the beneficiaries of the program to be "committed and take it seriously and benefit you to the best of your ability."

NAEAL is hoping that in the next 10 years all Liberians, who are not lettered, would be able to spell their own name and at least learn to read and write.

Desterlyn Allen, Executive Director of NAEAL, said with the support of partners and government the program will run successfully.

However, she acknowledged that all of NAEAL resources are sourced for the benefit of the broader society.

"In all our dealings, we are open and accountable to the constituencies with whom we work and you donors and partners who contribute needed resources," she said, while outlining some of the basic services the organization renders.

"Our community empowerment components of the program includes adult literacy, business development training, life skills training, institutional capacity building, networking, advocacy, adult literacy resource development, and professional development," she explained.

The Finish Refugee Council, a key partner of NAEAL's programs, also vowed to continue supporting the program.

Madam Leena Kumpulainen, head of international programs at the Finish Refugee Council, said supports to the program is successful due to contributions from the Finish government and other humanitarian individuals and groups.

"You can do more and we prepare to continue our support to Liberia in whatever positive way we can," she said.

NAEAL is a registered and accredited non-governmental education and development organization involved in adult education, peace education and networking.

Young Liberian educators who showed zest for promoting literacy in Liberia established the group in 1977.

It is governed by a seven-member board of directors and it managed by a team headed by an Executive Director and 11 permanent staffs.