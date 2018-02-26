South Africa: Statement of the African National Congress Following the Special National Executive Committee Held On the 25th February 2018

The African National Congress (ANC) held a Special meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) today, 25th February 2018.
The Special meeting was called to conclude the deployment of members of the NEC into Sub-Committees and to Provinces.
The President of the ANC, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, delivered political remarks to the meeting which strongly emphasised the need for ANC leaders and members to honour the deployments entrusted to them by the organisation and the need for consequence management where comrades fail to do so.
The President's political remarks further reflected on the budget delivered by the Minister of Finance, Comrade Malusi Gigaba, in Parliament specifically taking note of the constrained fiscal space South Africa finds itself in and the need for difficult decisions, including the proposed increase on Value Added Tax (VAT) to support government meet pressing social challenges.
It was the view of the NEC that government must consider a further range of measures to alleviate any negative consequences on the poor that may be occasioned by the VAT increase, including additions to the list of zero rated and tax exempted items. The NEC committed to continue engagement with all social partners on this and other matters arising from the State of the Nation Address and the Budget.
The NEC also took note of the BRICS Summit to be hosted by South Africa in July 2018 and directed government to conclude preparations in respect of this important gathering.
The NEC has confirmed the constitutional amendments and the resolutions of the 54th National Conference and these will now be publicly released. The deployments of NEC members to Sub-Committees and Provinces has also been finalised, with the following comrades deployed as Chairperson or Convenors, as the case may be.
NEC resolved that the following comrades be deployed full-time at the ANC Headquarters, Chief Albert Luthuli House:
Senzo Mchunu: Organising and Campaigns
Dakota Legoete: Organising and Campaigns
Pule Mabe: National Spokesperson
Zizi Kodwa: Presidency
A list of the full composition of Sub-Committees and Provincial deployments will also be made publicly available:
Deployment Committee: David Mabuza (Chair), Jessie Duarte (Coordinator)
Drafting Committee: Barbara Creecy
Constitutional and Legal Affairs: Zweli Mkhize
Information & Publicity: Nkenke Kekana
Education, Health, Science & Technology: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Economic Transformation: Enoch Godongwana
International Relations: Lindiwe Zulu
National Disciplinary Committee: Edna Molewa
Organising & Campaigns: Senzo Mchunu (Chair) Dakota Legoete (D. Chair)
National Elections Committee: Fikile Mbalula
Political Education: Nathi Mthethwa (Chair) David Masondo (D. Chair)
Peace & Stability: Tony Yengeni
Social Transformation: Lindiwe Sisulu
Archives Committee: Baleka Mbete
Policy Monitoring & Evaluation: Jeff Radebe
National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal: Nomvula Mokonyane
Cultural & Religious Affairs: Mathole Motshekga
Legislature & Governance: Phumulo Masualle
National Dispute Resolution Committee: Jessie Duarte
Gender & Equity: Thandi Modise
Political Committee: Baleka Mbete
The following comrades are convenors of deployees to provinces:
Eastern Cape: Hlengiwe Mkhize
Free State: Siyabonga Cwele
Gauteng: Joe Maswanganyi
KwaZulu-Natal: Nocawe Mafu
Limpopo: Thoko Didiza
Mpumalanga: Gwen Ramakgopa
Northern Cape: Collen Maine
North West: Obed Bapela
Western Cape: Bheki Cele
The NEC considered and adopted a roadmap towards 2019 General Elections. A workshop will be held to further reflect on the ANC's state of readiness towards the elections.
The NEC re-emphasised that all regions and provinces that are due to hold conferences must have done so by 31st May 2018.
It is with great concern that the NEC reflected on the development in eNgcobo in the Eastern Cape province where criminals attacked a police station and killed 5 members of the South African Police Service. The ANC sends our condolences to the families of Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini, Constables Sibongiseni Sandlana, Kuhle Mathetha, Nkosiphendulo Pongco and Zuko Ntsheku. We also mourn the passing of retired soldier, Mbuzeni Freddy Mpandeni.
These were brave compatriots our nation should be proud of who gave of their lives in service of our people. The ANC commends the SAPS for the speedy response to these heinous crime and calls on the community of eNgcobo to work with law enforcement agencies to return normalcy and law and order to that community.
The NEC expresses its deepest condolences to the family of NEC member and Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Comrade Obed Bapela, on the recent passing of Comrade Constance Bontle Bapela, Comrade's Bapela's wife and an activist in her own right, serving as Deputy Chairperson of the ANC Greater Johannesburg Region at the time of her passing.
The NEC also received with sadness news of the passing of the mother of NEC member and ANC Chief Whip in Parliament, Comrade Jackson Mthembu. The ANC sends our sympathies to the Mthembu family and wish them strength during this difficult time of grief.