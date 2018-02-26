South Africa: Statement of the African National Congress Following the Special National Executive Committee Held On the 25th February 2018

press release

The African National Congress (ANC) held a Special meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) today, 25th February 2018.

The Special meeting was called to conclude the deployment of members of the NEC into Sub-Committees and to Provinces.

The President of the ANC, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, delivered political remarks to the meeting which strongly emphasised the need for ANC leaders and members to honour the deployments entrusted to them by the organisation and the need for consequence management where comrades fail to do so.

The President's political remarks further reflected on the budget delivered by the Minister of Finance, Comrade Malusi Gigaba, in Parliament specifically taking note of the constrained fiscal space South Africa finds itself in and the need for difficult decisions, including the proposed increase on Value Added Tax (VAT) to support government meet pressing social challenges.

It was the view of the NEC that government must consider a further range of measures to alleviate any negative consequences on the poor that may be occasioned by the VAT increase, including additions to the list of zero rated and tax exempted items. The NEC committed to continue engagement with all social partners on this and other matters arising from the State of the Nation Address and the Budget.

The NEC also took note of the BRICS Summit to be hosted by South Africa in July 2018 and directed government to conclude preparations in respect of this important gathering.

The NEC has confirmed the constitutional amendments and the resolutions of the 54th National Conference and these will now be publicly released. The deployments of NEC members to Sub-Committees and Provinces has also been finalised, with the following comrades deployed as Chairperson or Convenors, as the case may be.

NEC resolved that the following comrades be deployed full-time at the ANC Headquarters, Chief Albert Luthuli House:

Senzo Mchunu: Organising and Campaigns

Dakota Legoete: Organising and Campaigns

Pule Mabe: National Spokesperson

Zizi Kodwa: Presidency

A list of the full composition of Sub-Committees and Provincial deployments will also be made publicly available:

Deployment Committee: David Mabuza (Chair), Jessie Duarte (Coordinator)

Drafting Committee: Barbara Creecy

Constitutional and Legal Affairs: Zweli Mkhize

Information & Publicity: Nkenke Kekana

Education, Health, Science & Technology: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

Economic Transformation: Enoch Godongwana

International Relations: Lindiwe Zulu

National Disciplinary Committee: Edna Molewa

Organising & Campaigns: Senzo Mchunu (Chair) Dakota Legoete (D. Chair)

National Elections Committee: Fikile Mbalula

Political Education: Nathi Mthethwa (Chair) David Masondo (D. Chair)

Peace & Stability: Tony Yengeni

Social Transformation: Lindiwe Sisulu

Archives Committee: Baleka Mbete

Policy Monitoring & Evaluation: Jeff Radebe

National Disciplinary Committee of Appeal: Nomvula Mokonyane

Cultural & Religious Affairs: Mathole Motshekga

Legislature & Governance: Phumulo Masualle

National Dispute Resolution Committee: Jessie Duarte

Gender & Equity: Thandi Modise

Political Committee: Baleka Mbete

The following comrades are convenors of deployees to provinces:

Eastern Cape: Hlengiwe Mkhize

Free State: Siyabonga Cwele

Gauteng: Joe Maswanganyi

KwaZulu-Natal: Nocawe Mafu

Limpopo: Thoko Didiza

Mpumalanga: Gwen Ramakgopa

Northern Cape: Collen Maine

North West: Obed Bapela

Western Cape: Bheki Cele

The NEC considered and adopted a roadmap towards 2019 General Elections. A workshop will be held to further reflect on the ANC's state of readiness towards the elections.

The NEC re-emphasised that all regions and provinces that are due to hold conferences must have done so by 31st May 2018.

It is with great concern that the NEC reflected on the development in eNgcobo in the Eastern Cape province where criminals attacked a police station and killed 5 members of the South African Police Service. The ANC sends our condolences to the families of Warrant Officer Zuko Mbini, Constables Sibongiseni Sandlana, Kuhle Mathetha, Nkosiphendulo Pongco and Zuko Ntsheku. We also mourn the passing of retired soldier, Mbuzeni Freddy Mpandeni.

These were brave compatriots our nation should be proud of who gave of their lives in service of our people. The ANC commends the SAPS for the speedy response to these heinous crime and calls on the community of eNgcobo to work with law enforcement agencies to return normalcy and law and order to that community.

The NEC expresses its deepest condolences to the family of NEC member and Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Comrade Obed Bapela, on the recent passing of Comrade Constance Bontle Bapela, Comrade's Bapela's wife and an activist in her own right, serving as Deputy Chairperson of the ANC Greater Johannesburg Region at the time of her passing.

The NEC also received with sadness news of the passing of the mother of NEC member and ANC Chief Whip in Parliament, Comrade Jackson Mthembu. The ANC sends our sympathies to the Mthembu family and wish them strength during this difficult time of grief.