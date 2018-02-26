Kenya: Bhupen Shah Wins Nyanza's Kenya Open Qualifier

Despite the current dry and tough condition of the par 70 Nyanza Golf Club course, veteran golfer Bhupen Shah still managed to return an impressive 41 points and to claim the fourth leg in the Barclays Golf series.

The handicap 21 Shah who has never won any major event over the past five years, recovered from a scratch at the fourth hole to pat five holes for 19 points at the opening nine.

At the back nine, Shah, a trustee of the Nyanza club and a Barclays Bank of Kenya shareholder, parred four holes for 22 points to win among other prizes, a slot during the Barclays Kenya Open pro-am, and a seasonal ticket during the main Barclays Kenya Open.

"I am so delighted to have emerged the overall winner of this event. I have not won anything here for years. It gives me great pleasure to beat all these golfers and emerge the overall winner," said Shah.

He said the current condition of the course favours high handicappers more. He beat men winner Jiten Pabari by two points as the handicap 15 latter made four pars in each nine for 39 points.

Finishing second in the men's section was Mike Oroko from Kisii, with a score of 38 points, while another Kisii player Geoffrey Kariuki playing off handicap three, carded 35 points to claim the gross title.

Kevin Omamo and David Omollo won the two nines with 22 and 23 points, while in the ladies section, Anthonia Akhanama carded 38 points to win ahead of Lydia Aketch on 33.

In the guest category, Kakamega's Silvanus Otiendo fired 37 points to lead the other guests in the event which attracted a field of 104 players.

Simon Kinuthia claimed the staff prize with a score of 33 points, beating Kericho-based Dorcas Bett by two points. Noah Winjah won the men's longest drive contest, as Rosemary Obara clinched the ladies prize.

The team prize went to Noah Winjah, Anthonia Akhanama and Julius Omollo with a score of 40 points. Speaking during the prize giving ceremony, Barclays Bank's director, Regional Treasurer Anthony Mulisa said the series had been organized in various regions in the country, to bring closer the Barclays Kenya Open experience.

"As the Open marks its 50th anniversary, Barclays is very proud to be part of the progress the event has made over the years," said Mulisa.

He invited Kenyans to come to Muthaiga during the Barclays Kenya Open set for March 22 to 25, with the two Pro-Ams events set for March 20 and 21.

The fifth leg of the Barclays Golf series will take place at Nyali Golf and Country club this coming weekend and the final one set for Thika Sports Club on March 10.