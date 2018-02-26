Kenya: Half Century Fulper Powers Stray Lions Past Kanbis

Stray Lions' dependable batsman, Anup Fulper, Sunday knocked an unbeaten half a century to help the Lions maul Kanbis by eight wickets in their Nairobi Province Cricket Association (NPCA) Twenty20 match at Nairobi Gymkhana.

The win put the Lions in the final set for Sunday at the Nairobi Gymkhana from 2.30pm.

They will face the winner of the match between Kanbis and Swamibapa set for the same venue, Nairobi Gymkhana on the same day from 9.30am.

Fulper's 74 not out came off 57 deliveries with seven fours and three towering sixes. He was Lions' highest runs getter.

Put in to bat first, Kanbis set a target of 154 with four wickets in hand in their allotted 20 overs. Dhiren Gondaria top scored for Kanbis with half a ton, 51 that came off 40 balls with eight boundaries and a six.

Rakep Patel (47 off 41 balls with two boundaries and three sixes), Vinod Rabadia (24 off 19 balls with a boundary and a six), Ramesh Mepani (13 off 10 balls) and Sachin Bhudia (6 off 11 balls with a boundary) were Kanbis other batsmen who posted runs on the scoreboard.

Nehemiah Odhiambo (3/28) was Lions' highest wicket getter. Charles Waiswa (1/22) and Collins Obuya (1/22) were the other wicket takers.

In reply, the Lions were home and dry, 154 with eight wickets and nine balls in hand.

The Lions' opening pair off Roger Mukasa (25 off 28 balls with three boundaries) and Fulper, gave their team a flying start with an opening partnership of 81 runs.

The stand was broken when Mukasa was clean bowled by Puspak Kerai (1/29).

Sanjay Thakar (38 off26 balls with two boundaries and same number of sixes) and Collins Obuya (0ne not out) were the other batsmen who did duty for the Lions.

Defending champions Swamibapa (158 for 3 in 20 overs) beat Cutchi Leva (124 for 9 in 20 overs) by 35 runs at the Nairobi gymkhana earlier in the day.