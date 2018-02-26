Promising sprinter Emile Erasmus won't get to wear the green and gold for South Africa at this week's IAAF Indoor World Championships in Birmingham, England.

The 25-year-old from Pretoria was one of six athletes named this week to do duty for SA at the global indoor spectacle.

He was hugely excited to represent his country but has had to withdraw as a precaution as he recovers from a troublesome Achilles tendon.

He told Team SA: 'It was a huge honour to be chosen. It's always one of the greatest feelings to compete for your country and to know that your talents are enough to help you reach your dream.'

The injury was something of an unusual one, which makes it even more frustrating.

'You won't believe it. It was in December, during my rest week, and I was sitting down and then just stood up, nothing special. When I stood up I could feel my Achilles tendon was sore and ever since then it just hasn't come right.

'I carried on training because one often gets these pains that come and go but it just never went away.

'So I stopped training for a while and the rehab is going great but but my orthopaedic surgeon says I won't be ready for these indoor championships.'

The championships will be contested between 1-4 March.