Tunisia: Judo Dusseldorf Grand Slam - Tunisian Nihel Cheikhrouhou Wins Silver Medal

Tunisian Nihel Cheikhrouhou, on Sunday, won the silver medal at the Judo Dusseldorf Grand Slam (78 kg) held from February 23 to 25.

Cheikhrouhou lost at the final to Japanese Sarah Asahina.

She reached the final after beating, successively, Brazilian Maira Sueler Altheman, Ukrainian Kalalina Yelyzaveta at the quarter-final and Korean Kim Hayun at the semi-final, before conceding defeat at the final.

The Tunisian Judoka had won the bronze medal (+78) at the last World Championships held in November 2017 in Marrakesh, Morocco.