26 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: SAPS/Sita Capture - Supplier Threatened to Cripple SAPS It Infrastructure Over R11 Million Invoice

By Marianne Thamm

Keith Keating's Forensic Data Analysts (FDA), a supply company that features in a R5.1 billion investigation into irregular SAPS tenders procured through the State Information and Technology Agency, threatened to suspend services to SAPS. This would not only have compromised SAPS' IT infrastructure but the country's criminal justice system itself. Apart from the threat by Keating's lawyers, the ongoing mystery is also who exactly owns the high-end forensic equipment sold to SAPS as well as IT infrastructure supplied by FDA. By MARIANNE THAMM.

In November last year, after shocking revelations at a SCOPA hearing of alleged widespread corruption amounting to around R5.1 billion and implicating former acting National Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, SAPS and SITA senior leadership vowed immediately to halt any future payments to Forensic Data Analysts, a company owned by former cop Keith Keating.

FDA features in an IPID investigation as well as another independent forensic probe by Bowman Gilfillan.

Keating snuck into the November SCOPA hearing and had positioned himself in the direct field of vision of SAPS officials who had been scheduled to present on irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure. When Keating's presence had been detected, angry committee members called for his immediate arrest.

But a month...

