25 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Environment Adopts Policies to Improve Sanitation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ndalatando — Environment Ministry will soon take joint action with the government of the northern Cuanza-Norte province to strengthen actions to improve basic sanitation and environmental preservation.

The pledge came from the incumbent minister, Paula Francisco, while speaking Friday to the press in Cuanza-Norte.

The minister is paying a two-day visit to the region to evaluate local policies to promote and preserve the environment.

The minister also assessed the involvement of youth associations in environmental promotion programmes.

Saturday agenda focused on creation of environmental conservation and ecotourism area.

A technical meeting with local official of the sector and association involved in the environment programme, was also part of the Saturday agenda.

During her stay in Ndalatando, the minister will also visit the local landfill and assess local measures for the collection and treatment of solid waste in the light of environmental preservation policies.

This is Paula Francisco's first visit to Cuanza Norte since her appointment as Environment Minister in August 2017.

Angola

Financial Decentralisation Tops MPLA Agenda for 2018

Financial and administrative decentralisation are among the priorities of the ruling MPLA party agenda for 2018. Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.