Angola: Environment Adopts Policies to Improve Sanitation

Ndalatando — Environment Ministry will soon take joint action with the government of the northern Cuanza-Norte province to strengthen actions to improve basic sanitation and environmental preservation.

The pledge came from the incumbent minister, Paula Francisco, while speaking Friday to the press in Cuanza-Norte.

The minister is paying a two-day visit to the region to evaluate local policies to promote and preserve the environment.

The minister also assessed the involvement of youth associations in environmental promotion programmes.

Saturday agenda focused on creation of environmental conservation and ecotourism area.

A technical meeting with local official of the sector and association involved in the environment programme, was also part of the Saturday agenda.

During her stay in Ndalatando, the minister will also visit the local landfill and assess local measures for the collection and treatment of solid waste in the light of environmental preservation policies.

This is Paula Francisco's first visit to Cuanza Norte since her appointment as Environment Minister in August 2017.