Angola: Financial Decentralisation Tops MPLA Agenda for 2018

Luanda — Financial and administrative decentralisation are among the priorities of the ruling MPLA party agenda for 2018.

The information was released Saturday by the party's first secretary of Luanda province, Adriano Mendes de Carvalho.

According to the politician, the exercise is meant to ensure preparation for local elections.

He stressed it is high time that Luanda Provincial Government embark on transference of responsibilities to municipal and district administrations to speed up improve in the living standards of the residents.

The politician visited the urban districts of the municipalities of Kilamba Kiaxi and Talatona, to expand and publicise the political agenda of MPLA for 2018.

In his visit to the five districts, the first secretary directed the militants to increase public awareness on the need to avoid construction in places of risk.

The visit covered districts of Sapú and Palanca (Kilamba Kiaxi Muicipality), Camama, Talatona and Cidade Universitária, (Talatona Municipality).