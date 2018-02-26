Photo: The Standard

Former president Robert Mugabe (file photo).

Some Zanu PF youths in Mahenye in Chipinge District were recently shocked to hear that Robert Mugabe was no longer the president of Zimbabwe, ruling party chairperson for Manicaland province, Mike Madiro, said.

Madiro revealed this while addressing a Zanu PF extra ordinary provincial coordination committee meeting in the eastern border city of Mutare recently.

He told the party officials not to focus on areas where the party is popular but spread wings to remote areas to keep their support base informed.

Mahenye lies in the Lowveld adjacent to Gonarezhou National Park.

"We had meetings in Chipinge District and in some areas such as Mahenye our cadres did not even know that President Mugabe was no longer in office. They were shocked to hear the news that President Mugabe is no longer in power. Close to 600 youths were also shocked that the party has rebranded cars," said Madiro.

He also told the meeting that the party should start distributing regalia, saying other opponents such as Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) were now distributing T-shirts during their campaigns.

"We need regalia because other parties are now on the ground campaigning.

There is this smaller party called ZIPP it has started distributing T-shirts and our supporters are attending their rallies not because they like ZIPP but they want clothes to wear," said Madiro.

He said Zimbabwe People's Party (ZPP) led by Joice Mujuru was in disarray and has failed to mobilize even 200 people in Chimanimani and surrounding areas.

Speaking at the same event, Zanu PF national chairperson, Oppah Muchinguri, hit back at party supporters who labelled her sell-out on social media after she described Chamisa as President when she went to pay her condolences at the late Morgan Tsvangirai's home.

"We should accept diversity. When you see MDC supporters show respect because we are all Zimbabweans. We know some are saying we are sell-outs because we have shown respect but I am not moved because we should rise above party politics and show that we are mature people.

"We should all unite and go to pay condolences not saying tirikutengesa... .. Tsvangirai hailed from this province. Anga ari mwana wekuno kuManicaland province," said Madiro.