opinion

The problem with Africa: If our countries remain poor, it's because its leaders and elites are too kind to their people to force transformation

Last week, President Yoweri Museveni tweeted a picture of himself pushing a bicycle in some village "promoting" an irrigation scheme. It was a masterstroke in the politics of dealing with peasants whose support he desires. The problem was the medium of broadcasting his initiative - Twitter.

The Uganda social media crowd dislike Museveni. Being educated and urban, they see agriculture as a reflection of backwardness. I agree. No country where most people depend on agriculture for a livelihood is rich. Trying to help peasants become better at what they do may be good politics and even improve their lot but it cannot transform them. The future prosperity of Africa will depend on ending the peasantry.

Ending peasantry has historically been accompanied by brutality, as I will demonstrate later in this article. African leaders, including Museveni, have been accused of being brutal towards their citizens. This, it has been argued, explains Africa's inability to transform from poverty to riches. Yet African leaders do not seem willing to employ the level of brutality that countries in Europe used to eradicate the peasantry.

For many years I believed it is the brutality and greed of African leaders that kept our people in poverty.

Today I want to stand this argument on its head and argue that Africa is poor because its leaders (and elites broadly) are too kind to their people. This is because they have not broken free from primordial values of the peasants in villages from which the vast majority of them come. So they lack autonomy in the formulation of their values and decision-making processes.

This change of mind came from years of introspection and reflection. It was inspired by my love of philosophy, which has led me to read history voraciously. I took my lesson from Lord Bolingbroke via Will Durant that "philosophy is history teaching by example." But most critically, it was inspired by Socrates who taught that "philosophy begins when one learns to doubt, especially to doubt one's strongly held beliefs, dogmas, and axioms."

When reading the history the Western world, especially the United Kingdom and United States, I get appalled by the violence and brutality ordinary people had to suffer for capitalist transformation to occur. Even a casual reading of novels by Charles Dickens on the UK and John Steinbeck on the U.S. is enough to horrify anyone about the tragic effects of this transition.

In the UK, masses of people were displaced through wholesale land-grabbing called the "Enclosure Movement." The aim was to open up these lands for commercial agriculture; to rear sheep - because wool had become very profitable. What followed? Deprived of his right to use common land, the peasant could not maintain himself as a farmer. And since there weren't factories to employ him, he became an agricultural worker - reunited to the same land through the agency and initiative of capital - or became a beggar, a robber, often a pauper.

The English parliament, terrified by paupers, passed laws tying them in designated workhouses which one clergyman called "Houses of Terror". Those found wondering (often looking for work) were declared vagabonds and would be whipped, branded, and mutilated. That is how the UK created an industrial working class out of the peasantry. The government and elites of UK were not "kind to their people" as many British citizens and African elites reading re-written British history have come to believe.

Karl Marx said that capitalism came to the world dripping with the blood of labour. He was right.

When the Europeans came to colonise Africa in order to open it up to their industrialists at home, they confronted the same challenge of how to create not only a monetary economy but also a labouring class out of the peasantry.

In Uganda specifically, the British wanted "natives" to produce cotton (to pay for the Uganda Railway) and also provide labour on public works. But Africans were subsistence farmers producing food for their own consumption. They did not want to produce crops they did not consume or take jobs on public works to earn money they did not need.

To transform a subsistence economy into a monetary economy, the British needed to create demand for money among the natives. The solution was extortionate taxation.

The only way to get money to pay tax was by selling one's labour to public works or selling cotton to the British (that is the origin of calling it a "cash crop"). So the British instituted a brutal and violent tax collection system using local chiefs. To create incentives for effective (and ruthless) measures to collect taxes, the British government used to pay chiefs a commission on taxes they collected.

The lowest head tax was the value of a big he-goat, today at Shs 150,000 to Shs 250,000 depending on which part of the country you are. (Uganda abolished graduated tax when it was Shs 5,000). Africans diverted their energies from producing food to pay this tax with tragic consequences. Food production plummeted and people starved to death.

Jan Jorgensen in 'Uganda, A Modern History' has recorded this tragedy: in Buganda, the population declined from over one million in 1888 to 650,000 in 1920. In Busoga, the population declined from about one million in 1890 to 220,000 in 1923 - it was genocide. Thus although our people could not eat cotton, the British proved that cotton could eat them.

It is on the basis of this knowledge of capitalist development that I am inclined to believe that if Africa has not transformed, at least as rapidly as we would wish, it is not because our leaders and elites broadly are greedy and brutal. It is because they are too morally tied in webs of social obligations with their people to act brutally to transform our nations as the Europeans did at home and in the colonies. The other restraint could be the unwillingness of the "international community" to tolerate it.

Hence Museveni, his arch rival Kizza Besigye along with most Ugandan elites campaign to protect the people from "land-grabbers". Yet land-grabbing, if it is by Ugandans, would be a sign of an incipient capitalist class seeking to introduce the commercial motive into agriculture.

In protecting peasants', Museveni, Besigye and other elites in Uganda may achieve some humanitarian objective but at the price of disabling the very mechanisms that have historically facilitated the penetration of commercial relations into agrarian structures and thereby transformed societies and created the wealth of nations.

