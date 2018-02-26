The Harare City Volleyball Club women's team are scheduled to leave the country tonight for the 2018 Continental Championships to be staged at E1 Ahly Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt.

The tournament will be held from March 4-15 in the North African country where Zimbabwe and Botswana will be the only two representatives from the Southern African region.

Speaking at the farewell function for the team on Friday, guest of honour, Panganai Charumbira, said they should be the country's good ambassadors during their tour of duty in Egypt.

"It is a great honour and tremendous privilege to deliver this speech. This send-off message coincides with Harare City Volleyball Club's first anniversary of their existence and they have proved to be one of the strongest clubs in the local volleyball fraternity.

"The club is an affiliate to both the Harare Volleyball Association and has two teams in both the men's and women's leagues. Both teams made it into the finals of every invitational and Open tournament they participated in.

"Both teams have 20 players who also include beach volleyball players. The club has also done well to pull a significant number of supporters on and off the court from both the communities and City of Harare employees," said Charumbira.