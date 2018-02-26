Somalia: UN Chief Condemns Mogadishu Attacks, Reiterates Support in Fight Against Terrorism

Photo: Radio Dalsan

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the 23 February attacks in Mogadishu, Somalia, which claimed the lives of many civilians and injured numerous others.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr. Guterres sent his "profound condolences to the families of the victims and to the people and Government of Somalia, and commends the response of the Somali security forces and AMISOM," the African Union Mission to Somalia.

The Secretary-General also reiterated "the full support of the United Nations to the Somali authorities in their fight against terrorism and their pursuit of a peaceful and stable Somalia."