Zimbabwe: Dynamos Beat Highlanders to Lift ZNA Charity Cup

Harare giants Dynamos provided a convincing case of their credentials with a 2-1 victory over Bulawayo giants Highlanders to lift the ZNA Charity Shield at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The match between the two sides was characterised by a heavy downpour, the teams went to the break goalless.

However, seven minutes into the second half towering striker Tawanda Macheke Macheke opened the scoring account putting the home side in the driving seat.

Five minutes later, Marshall Machazane sent an inviting cross finding Kudzanau Dhemere and in a bid to avert the danger, Bosso captain Honest Moyo beat his own keeper doubling the lead for Dynamos.

Highlanders replied in the 77th minute through Silla after some fancy footwork and good interchange of passes between Peter Mudhuwa and Gabriel Nyoni.

Bosso launched attack after attack in the dying minutes, but the equalizer evaded them.

At the final whistle, the visitors got a free-kick on the edge of the box, but the effort crushed against the woodwork.

Dynamos walked away $15,000 richer for winning the trophy while Bosso went home with $10,000 for their efforts.