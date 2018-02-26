26 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Dynamos Beat Highlanders to Lift ZNA Charity Cup

Tagged:

Related Topics

Harare giants Dynamos provided a convincing case of their credentials with a 2-1 victory over Bulawayo giants Highlanders to lift the ZNA Charity Shield at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The match between the two sides was characterised by a heavy downpour, the teams went to the break goalless.

However, seven minutes into the second half towering striker Tawanda Macheke Macheke opened the scoring account putting the home side in the driving seat.

Five minutes later, Marshall Machazane sent an inviting cross finding Kudzanau Dhemere and in a bid to avert the danger, Bosso captain Honest Moyo beat his own keeper doubling the lead for Dynamos.

Highlanders replied in the 77th minute through Silla after some fancy footwork and good interchange of passes between Peter Mudhuwa and Gabriel Nyoni.

Bosso launched attack after attack in the dying minutes, but the equalizer evaded them.

At the final whistle, the visitors got a free-kick on the edge of the box, but the effort crushed against the woodwork.

Dynamos walked away $15,000 richer for winning the trophy while Bosso went home with $10,000 for their efforts.

Zimbabwe

Grace Mugabe Must be Arrested, Says Opposition's Ncube

Former First Lady Grace must be arrested for her lead role in bring the University of Zimbabwe's (UZ) reputation into… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.