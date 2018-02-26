25 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice President Meets Juba Delegation

Khartoum — The First Vice-President and Prime Minister Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih received here Sunday at his office at the Council of Ministers with the delegation of the South Sudan headed by the Adviser of the President of the State of South Sudan Tut Gulwal.

Gulwal said, in statement to the press, that the meeting touched on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of boosting them further to serve the mutual interests of the peoples of the two countries, pointing out that the meeting discussed the arrangements made for the opening of the crossings between the two countries. He added that he assured the First Vice President of the Republic on the readiness of the State of South Sudan to open the crossing points and strengthen trade movement with Sudan.

