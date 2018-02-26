25 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Blast Hits KDF Convoy in Southern Somalia, Soldiers Feared Dead

Photo: Radio Dalsan
Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire

Several Kenyan soldiers are feared dead after an armoured personnel carrier they were travelling in ran over a roadside explosive in Gedo region region on Sunday, sources said.

Local residents confirmed the incident happened early in the morning between El Wak town and Busar village, both located near Somalia's border with Kenya.

Somali military officers in the region declined to respond Radio Shabelle request for comment on the attack.

The region is an Al-Shabaab hot-spot area where security vehicles have run over explosive devices in the past.

Al Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement published on its affiliated websites, saying several Kenyan soldiers were killed in the blast.

