25 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assistant of President Inaugurates Test Medical Laboratories in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahan Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi launched , Sunday, Test Medical Laboratories in Khartoum-2, one of the largest overall medical testing lab in the country.

The event was attended by Minister of Youth and Sport and representative of Governor of Khartoum State and Commissioner at Khartoum State HQs, Dr Mayada Suwar-al-Dahab.

Maj. Gen. Al-Mahdi said inauguration of Test Labs came within framework of localization of medical treatment and tests.

Chairman of the Test Medical Lab's Board of Trustees, Professor Bakri Saeed, said the Test Labs covers all medical testing , tissues and hormones as well as covering all medical specializations and including up-to-date machines.

He said Test Labs services will cover Khartoum State and it would move to other states , stressing commitment to quality and correction of test results.

Prof. Bakri said Test Lab made contracts of federal and state health insurances and that patients would need to go abroad to make medical tests, adding Test Labs would boost confidence in services provided by laboratories in the Country.

Sudan

Amendments to Sudanese Nationality Act Approved

The Sudanese Council of Ministers passed a bill amending the Sudanese Nationality Law on Sunday. Read more »

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.