Sudan: Assistant of President Inaugurates Test Medical Laboratories in Khartoum

Khartoum — The Assistant of President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahan Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi launched , Sunday, Test Medical Laboratories in Khartoum-2, one of the largest overall medical testing lab in the country.

The event was attended by Minister of Youth and Sport and representative of Governor of Khartoum State and Commissioner at Khartoum State HQs, Dr Mayada Suwar-al-Dahab.

Maj. Gen. Al-Mahdi said inauguration of Test Labs came within framework of localization of medical treatment and tests.

Chairman of the Test Medical Lab's Board of Trustees, Professor Bakri Saeed, said the Test Labs covers all medical testing , tissues and hormones as well as covering all medical specializations and including up-to-date machines.

He said Test Labs services will cover Khartoum State and it would move to other states , stressing commitment to quality and correction of test results.

Prof. Bakri said Test Lab made contracts of federal and state health insurances and that patients would need to go abroad to make medical tests, adding Test Labs would boost confidence in services provided by laboratories in the Country.